Father's sleuthing leads to dropped charges in $2.5M marijuana smuggling case at Peace Bridge

Singh becomes the second truck driver whose criminal charges were dropped after being arrested in June 2020 at the Peace Bridge. Charges against Prabjot Nagra, then 26, also of India, were dropped a month after officers found 9,472 pounds of marijuana hidden in the commercial truck he was driving. In that case, the marijuana had a street value estimated at about $20 million, making it at the time the largest-ever seizure of marijuana at the U.S.-Canadian border.

A tell-tale sign when somebody smuggles drugs across the border is a lot of communication between the person transporting drugs and a cartel handler on either the Canadian or American side, Singer said.

In Singh's case, "the only phone calls going back and forth ... is between him and his girlfriend and his mother back in India," he said.

"The other break in the case was the investigation his father did," Singer said.

The father got video footage showing that someone else drove the trailer off a trucking company's Brampton, Ont., shipping yard without permission in the evening and then brought the trailer back before Singh took possession of it and drove toward the border later that night.