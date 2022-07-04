Father, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

A father and two daughters died in an overnight fire in North Buffalo, a spokesman for the Buffalo Fire Department said.

The mother who suffered smoke inhalation the fire at 194 Huntington Ave. was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

The two-alarm blaze erupted at a home on Huntington, between Parker and Voorhees avenues, shortly before 3:40 a.m., spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

Firefighters pulled the four people out of the house, but the father, 53, and the two daughters, ages 27 and 23, died at the scene.

The mother, 53, was being treated for injuries officials described as serious.

Authorities have not released their names.

A dog also died in the fire.

The fire started on the second floor and spread to the attic.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation. It was not believed to be fireworks-related, DeGeorge said.

Five firefighters were injured and taken to ECMC, where they were treated and released.

A neighboring home at 200 Huntington sustained exposure damage.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Aaron Besecker News Staff Reporter I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007. Follow Aaron Besecker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today