Father, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

huntington fire

A 53-year-old man and two daughters, ages 27 and 23, were killed in an overnight fire at 194 Huntington Ave., a spokesman for the Buffalo Fire Department said.

A father and two daughters died in an overnight fire in North Buffalo, a spokesman for the Buffalo Fire Department said.

The mother who suffered smoke inhalation the fire at 194 Huntington Ave. was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

The two-alarm blaze erupted at a home on Huntington, between Parker and Voorhees avenues, shortly before 3:40 a.m., spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

Firefighters pulled the four people out of the house, but the father, 53, and the two daughters, ages 27 and 23, died at the scene.

The mother, 53, was being treated for injuries officials described as serious.

Authorities have not released their names.

A dog also died in the fire.

The fire started on the second floor and spread to the attic.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation. It was not believed to be fireworks-related, DeGeorge said.

Five firefighters were injured and taken to ECMC, where they were treated and released.

A neighboring home at 200 Huntington sustained exposure damage.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

