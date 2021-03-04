 Skip to main content
Father of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown dies
The father of Mayor Byron W. Brown died Wednesday evening. 

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown is mourning the death of his father Byron L. Brown, who died Wednesday evening in at his home in Hartford, Conn.

The elder Brown would have turned 90 next week.

The mayor first made the announcement on his Facebook page late Wednesday night. The statement said: 

“A true gentleman, a loving father and a wonderful provider, he will be profoundly missed by Mayor Brown and his sister Andrea Brown. The loving memories that Mayor Brown, Michelle, Byron Jr. and Andrea, (granddaughters) Nicole, Alonni and (great-granddaughter) Gabriella hold in their hearts, and the love of their extended families, friends and neighbors will bring them strength, peace and comfort in the days ahead. Thank you for keeping the Brown family in your thoughts and prayers.”

