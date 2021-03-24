Fates of two charter schools rest in hands of Buffalo Public Schools

The board would need to inform the state Board of Regents of its decision by next Thursday, said Darren Brown-Hall, the district’s chief of staff. The Board of Education has the final say if it votes to close the charters, he said. But if it decides to renew the charters, the Board of Regents has a say on the extensions.

Charters are public schools, but they are run independently by their founders – often educators or parents – to provide families with an alternative to traditional public schools. In turn, the home district pays the charters for each student they enroll, which has long been the source of tension as the city school system loses more students and funding to the charters.

Enterprise and Westminster are two of the 23 charter schools across the region, most of them located in Buffalo.

Enterprise, at 275 Oak St., opened in August 2003, and was touted as the only charter in the state authorized by its local school district. The school has more than 400 students in kindergarten through eighth grades.

Westminster, at 24 Westminster Ave., was once part of the city school system, before being converted to a charter school in the fall of 2004. The school, which has long had a partnership with M&T Bank, has 553 students in kindergarten through eighth grades.

