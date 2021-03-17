Fate of stolen $2M Ferrari in Buffalo court: Home to Italy or to a Florida car collection?

A fight for a Ferrari is brewing in federal court in Buffalo.

And it's not over some everyday, run-of-the-mill Ferrari that costs a couple hundred thousand dollars.

The fair market value for this red 1996 Ferrari F50 – one of just 349 F50s built – is $1.94 million. HotCars.com ranked the model as the third-coolest Italian sports car from the 1990s. Car and Driver magazine clocked a speed of 194 mph – with a dash to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds – when it tested a model.

The problem: The U.S. Attorney's Office doesn't know what to do with the fast and expensive car that's been in federal government custody since December 2019.

Two people claim ownership: an Italian man from whom the car was stolen in 2003 and a Florida man who purchased it online for $1.435 million in September 2019 for his rare automobile collection.

The car ended up parked in Buffalo after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected it at the Peace Bridge. It was being transported on a commercial carrier to Mohammed Alsaloussi of Miami, Fla., according to a court record.

The car with 10,708 miles on it had an Alberta, Canada, license plate that was registered to Ikonick Collection Ltd., in Edmonton.