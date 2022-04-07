Fate of ADM Great Northern is in the hands of appellate justices

An attorney for a preservation organization urged the five-member Appellate Division in Rochester on Wednesday to overturn a State Supreme Court ruling that the Great Northern grain elevator, the last remaining brick box-style grain elevator in North America, be torn down.

But one justice pushed back on the idea that the matter was not handled correctly, noting that it could have been viewed as an urgent threat to public safety.

A decision by the court is expected in coming weeks.

Richard Lippes, an attorney for Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, said James Comerford, then-commissioner of permits and inspections, should have sought the evaluation of a preservation expert before declaring an emergency demolition on Dec. 17, 2021.

That occurred six days after a windstorm resulted in a large hole in the northern wall, which Comerford concluded was a danger that needed immediate action.

Lippes also argued during the 20-minute hearing that expert testimony should have been allowed in a fact-finding hearing held by Justice Emilio Colaiacovo to show Comerford acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" prior to the judge's Jan. 5 ruling in favor of demolishing the 1897 structure.

"The commissioner didn't make any attempts to contact a preservation architect or engineer to see whether or not, in fact, the building was a danger, and whether or not if the danger could be abated," Lippes said. "That, in and of itself, we believe, is an abuse of discretion on the part of the trial judge, and requires this court to reverse and to give us an opportunity to present our evidence."

Lippes held up the court case Albany v. Fisher as an example of a building commissioner who wanted to knock down an endangered building ordering an independent evaluation by a structural engineer.

"The building commissioner did exactly what we said building commissioners should do," Lippes told the court. "When he had two different experts saying two different things, he ordered an independent evaluation of the building by a structural engineer."

Lippes also contended the Buffalo Preservation Ordinance required the commissioner to determine whether actions other than demolition could be taken to preserve the Great Northern.

But Justice Erin M. Peradotto cast doubt on that.

"The argument was that this grain elevator committed an immediate threat to the safety of citizens, the people who might be in the area," Peradotto said. "I'm not so sure all of that is required when you've got an immediate threat situation."

Attorneys for the City of Buffalo and Archer Daniels Midland said Comerford demonstrated rational judgment in rendering his decision. That was all that was required to show he executed his job correctly with the emergency powers he is granted.

"The law is well settled," said Edward Markarian, ADM's attorney. "It does not matter if third parties, such as the petitioner, disagree."

Markarian said Comerford inspected the site, consulted with his team, did a drone examination, reviewed engineering reports submitted by ADM and consulted with the fire commissioner. He was under no requirement to take preservation concerns into consideration before rendering his decision, Markarian said.

"The standard of review is not what the questions may be suggesting," he told to the court. "The standard is what did the commissioner have in front of him."

But several justices pushed back at this line of reasoning.

"What he had in front of him, or what he could have had in front of him?" Justice Patrick H. NeMoyer asked.

"Well, the question, Your Honor, is did he go through a thorough enough process to have a rational basis?" Markarian said.

"But if you exclude all evidence on the other side and just take one side, how are we to determine whether it's a rational basis or not?" NeMoyer asked.

When city attorney David Lee said the fact-finding hearing Colaiacovo held wasn't required, Justice Tracey A. Bannister interrupted him.

"But the court did convene a fact-finding hearing, so I think we would assume they are looking for the facts," Bannister said.

Lee said the only facts relevant were those that supported whether Comerford's decision-making was rational. He also asserted Colaiacovo had all the evidence needed before him to render his decision.

Lee said that even if preservation experts doubted Comerford's decision, it wouldn't make any difference.

"We have case law cited in our briefs that that is not going to be enough to annul the determination of the commissioner," Lee said. "So you're sort of wasting ... "

"I don't know that I agree with that," interrupted Peradotto. "It depends on the nature of the proof that's offered. If the opinions establish that there is no rational basis for the commissioner's conclusion, it seems to me that evidence could come forth establishing that – or not."

When Lee said it was already known what "proof" would be introduced, Justice Nancy E. Smith retorted, "We may really need to have that actual testimony."

Markarian said ADM, which has attempted to demolish the Great Northern on three occasions dating back to 1996, was "neutral" on the grain elevator. When he described what happened to the Great Northern as "an extraordinary collapse," Bannister interrupted him in mid-sentence.

"Is it so extraordinary?" she asked. "Or isn't it exactly the same as the collapse of the same wall once before," referring to a collapse that occurred in 1907.

"No, this is a 10-story collapse," Markarian said. "As a Buffalonian, I can't remember ever hearing anything like this."

