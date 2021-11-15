Fate of 19th-century Cobblestone buildings could be decided in Housing Court next month

From the outside, the 19th-century brick buildings at the southern end of the Cobblestone District look deteriorated, with buckled and crumbling walls and weakened mortar.

Now city officials will be allowed to take a look from the inside, thanks to an order Friday from Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney.

+5 Future of historic Cobblestone buildings at crossroads Preservationists and city officials are calling for intervention for some deteriorating canal-era structures in the Cobblestone District.

"The judge has granted an interior inspection order that will allow for the city go into the property and could also allow Preservation Buffalo Niagara to go inside as well," said Rashied McDuffie, assistant corporation counsel for the City of Buffalo.

The brick buildings at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue have been in danger of collapsing since their owner, Darryl Carr, was first hauled into Housing Court more than 10 years ago. Carr wants to demolish the buildings to make way for a development plan he calls Unity Tower at Cobblestone Place. It would include condominiums, hotel suites, retail and dining establishments.

The city wants to see if the Canal-era buildings can be salvaged.

Housing Court could enact stiff penalty over two Cobblestone properties A judge Monday ordered the owner of two 19th-century brick buildings in the Cobblestone District to return to Housing Court on April 9 over the conditions of the properties. The city asked Judge Patrick Carney to require Darryl Carr, owner of 110 and 118 South Park Ave., to put $100,000 in escrow and to provide proof he has hired

“Their team wants to knock it down so they can put up whatever they want to put up," McDuffie said. "The preservationists and some of our city teams say, 'No need to do that. This is a preservation district. And you can preserve it.'