Fatal stabbing Friday night at UB's North Campus under investigation

University at Buffalo's campus police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday evening on the university's North Campus, according to a statement from the school.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., university police received a report of a male suffering from a chest wound near the Moody Terrace roadway in the Ellicott Complex.

The male victim, who was not a member of the UB community, was transported to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

Campus police are searching for a black sedan that fled the area and at least four individuals who may have been involved in the incident.

An alert sent to the UB community said police do not believe there is a danger to the university community at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 716-645-2222.