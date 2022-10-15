Fatal stabbing Friday night at UB's North Campus under investigation

University at Buffalo's campus police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday evening on the university's North Campus, according to a statement from the school.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m., university police received a report of a male suffering from a chest wound near the Moody Terrace roadway in the Ellicott Complex.
The male victim, who was not a member of the UB community, was transported to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.
Campus police are searching for a black sedan that fled the area and at least four individuals who may have been involved in the incident.
UB Alert: University Police investigating fatal stabbing on North Campus. More information at https://t.co/YMoHiNaCfm #UBuffalo #UBAlert— UB Alert (@ub_alert) October 15, 2022
An alert sent to the UB community said police do not believe there is a danger to the university community at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 716-645-2222.