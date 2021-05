Three people dead following four overnight shootings in Buffalo

In the fatal shooting in University Heights, Northeast District officers responded to the call just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a location on Bailey between Highgate and LaSalle avenues, police said.

Detectives said that a man was shot and died at the scene.

The victim was not identified. The investigation is ongoing.

The spate of shootings totaling five victims further adds to what has been a violent 2021 in Buffalo.

As of the end of April, more than 100 people were wounded or killed due to city gun violence since the start of the year, which is more than twice as many than what the city reported at the same point in 2020. Also, Buffalo homicides were up 47% compared to the same period in 2020.

Thirty-one people were shot in April alone, according to Buffalo Police Department statistics. That number includes people wounded and killed in shootings.