Fatal motorcycle crashes in WNY part of statewide, nationwide trend

A motorcycle accident Thursday left an Evans man dead. He was at least the ninth Western New York resident to die in a motorcycle crash since May.

The fatal crashes are part of a statewide increase in fatalities involving motorcycles.

Fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise in New York State From 2019 to last year, the number of people killed in fatal motorcycle crashes rose 53 percent, according to data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College.

“The rise of fatal motorcycle crashes is a harsh reminder to both motorists and riders that we must share the road responsibly,” New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said at a news conference in May during a motorcycle safety training class in Troy.

During the first weeks of riding season, there were nine fatalities and more than 220 injuries, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research.

Motorcycle drivers aren't the only ones getting hurt in these crashes. In July, a motorcycle passenger died, and the driver was left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a deer in Byron.

Another study also showed that helmet usage in New York declined from 77% in 2019 to 70% in 2020. Motorcycle helmets that meet certain safety requirements are required by state law while driving or riding as a passenger. However, 27 riders in New York died in crashes in 2020 while not wearing them, according to QuoteWizard by LendingTree.

In February, a man who was not wearing a helmet crashed his motorcycle in Lockport and died at the scene.

Valerie Puma, communications specialist at AAA Western and Central New York, offered safety tips for motorcyclists and nearby drivers.

For motorcyclists:

• Check for recommended tire pressure and tread depth.

• Check for working brakes, headlights and turn signals.

• Make sure any cargo is secure and balanced.

• Make sure the bike's suspension can handle extra weight.

• Wear helmet and other protective gear, even during warmer months.

• Stay visible by keeping lights on and wearing brighter clothing.

• Drive in the leftmost part of the lane.

• Use turn signals and hand signals.

For other drivers:

• Check mirrors and blind spots.

• Maintain extra space behind motorcycles.

• Give motorcyclists the right to their own lanes.