Frank Gioia has loved running since he was in his teens.

He ran track and cross-country at Batavia High School, and was good enough to compete in the state cross-country championships 51 years ago.

While in his early 30s, he finished sixth in a field of 1,153 runners in the 1984 Skylon International Marathon.

And he was The Buffalo News Runner of the Year four years ago among those ages 65 to 69.

Still, his greatest feat yet may have come in March – after major hip surgery – when he and three running buddies shattered the American record in the 4-by-800 meter relay in the same age group at the USA Track & Field Masters Indoor Championships.

“I love to run and I like the competition,” said the 69-year-old Gioia, a retired railroad welding foreman who feared his running days were over when his left hip started bothering him in early 2020.

Instead, he joined the ranks of former tennis player Andy Roddick and basketball great Isaiah Thomas in returning to high performance after a hip resurfacing procedure.

“I couldn't be happier for you,” his surgeon, Dr. K. Keely Boyle, told Gioia last month, after he crossed the finish line in the Buffalo Ronald McDonald House 5K.

“I'll never be running the times I did,” the veteran runner replied, “but even now, I'm getting right back up there.”

The injury

Save for much of the 1990s, when he did lots of traveling for his CSX Transportation job, Gioia has run several times a week for decades to keep sharp mentally and physically.

That changed in spring 2020, when a dull ache sometimes set in at his left hip socket after distance runs.

By mid-summer, it became more persistent, and he began taking a couple of days off between runs to feel better.

“It got to the point where I just had to stop,” he said. “I tried running through it as much as I could. I don't think that helped.”

Gioia learned about hip resurfacing through a family friend. He underwent the procedure Sept. 10, 2020 in Buffalo.

Boyle recommended it during an office visit, after X-rays showed wear and arthritis had torn away cartilage between Gioia’s pelvic and upper leg bones.

“He's so stoic, but you could tell that this was really bothering him,” said Boyle, who specializes in hip and knee replacement surgery with UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine.

Boyle, a graduate of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, completed her orthopedic residency at the University at Buffalo. She operated on Gioia a few months after returning to city from a year as chief fellow at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, the top- rated orthopedic hospital in the country.

About 90% of the hip surgeries that she performs are replacements, in which the hip ball and socket are removed and replaced with a prosthetic joint made of titanium and ceramic, separated by a plastic liner that allows for smooth, painless joint movement.

Fewer than 10% of patients are good candidates for hip resurfacing, which Boyle described as a “replacement-type procedure” in which damage is shaved from the top of the femoral thigh bone, which makes up the ball of the hip.

“You are reshaping the ball with special tools in the operating room,” Boyle said, “and then you are placing a metal cap over the ball and a metal socket in the pelvis, so you retain the native bone on ball side.”

Metal-on-metal hip replacements are now rarely done in the U.S., but the FDA has approved one such system for resurfacing.

“It's a casted cobalt chrome socket on a casted cobalt chrome femoral head,” Boyle said. “And the geometry of the implant allows a very thin fluid layer between the two implants, so they glide against each other smoothly. It's basically capping the socket, capping the head, and then you put the hip back in which allows for native restoration of normal hip biomechanics.”

The socket side needs to be replaced in a slightly more horizontal plane than how hip replacements are installed, Boyle said, which can extend operating time by about a half hour beyond the hourlong duration of a typical hip replacement.

X-rays and other information help resurfacing surgeons adjust for that angle, which differs slightly from patient to patient.

Three of every four patients in either procedure go home the same day, Boyle said.

That included Gioia.

“The whole experience there was phenomenal,” he said.

Not for everyone

The failure rate for both is about 2%, but something also stacks up against resurfacing for most people. You must be male and in great physical condition to ensure a lasting level of success.

“That includes somebody like Frank, who's running marathons and sprinting and wants to run until he's in his 80s,” Boyle said, as well as other very active athletes in sports with repetitive movement. This also includes pro athletes, snowboarders and skiers, hockey goalies, ballet dancers and horseback riders.

“You can't do it on women unfortunately, and being a woman surgeon, it's really hard to tell somebody that,” Boyle said. “It's because women react to the metal on metal, for some reason, a lot more than men. We don't know exactly why. We think it's because the bones are smaller.”

Boyle and other orthopedic specialists encourage active hip replacement patients to continue playing tennis, pickleball and lower-impact activities including biking, walking, golf, water aerobics and swimming.

They generally discourage men and women who get replacements to run more than 10 miles at a time because they fear the plastic replacement liner will more quickly wear away.

“I don't tend to restrict them (too much),” Boyle said. “I'll tell them that they can go do what they want. They just need to know that there's an increased risk of needing a redo with their high level of activity.”

Resurfacing is not recommended for knee joints because the biomechanics are different, said Boyle, who also discourages knee replacement patients to refrain from regular running in favor of other fitness activities after surgery.

Prehab and rehab

Joint soreness and pain, as well as groin pain, can signal a labral tear or arthritis in the hip. There are measures short of replacement and resurfacing that can address them if caught early.

If surgery is needed, prehab and rehab are similar for both. Stretching, core exercise and a focus on strengthening the hip flexor, abductor and adductor muscles near the hips most important.

Gioia began physical therapy the day after his resurfacing procedure.

He didn’t take pain medication “and never complained,” said Patti Gioia, his wife of 50 years.

“He informed me on his very first day that his goal was to not only return to running but to break the Indoor 4-by-800 meter relay American record for his age group,” said Peter Tonsoline, director of physical therapy at the UBMD Ortho sites in Amherst and Depew.

Gioia focused for months on stretching his iliotibial (IT) bands, the strands of tissue that run along the outside of the hip, thigh and knee. He did sit-ups and side planks. He used the treadmills and ellipticals at the Genesee Family Area YMCA in Batavia, the city where he still lives.

“Once he started seeing himself turn the corners as time went along, he started getting more excited about his recovery and ultimate outcome,” Boyle said.

Getting results

Gioia started running longer distances a year after surgery and tried his hand in a couple of 5Ks.

He ran the first leg of the USA masters championship 4-by-800 relay race last St. Patrick’s Day weekend, setting the pace for a 12:30.38 finish.

“We trained super hard,” Gioia said of himself and Genesee Valley Harriers teammates, Joe Chimino and Tim and Bill McMullen. We worked out in Rochester for almost four months before the race on an indoor track twice a week and just hammered our workouts and just kept progressing.”

The Ronald McDonald House 5K in Buffalo showed the years have taken a bit of a toll, if not the surgery.

“My hip healed up well,” he said before the race. “It's 100%. I just try not to overdo it.”

He stuck to his tried-and-true strategy: Go out a bit slow, push harder after the first mile and close by kicking into high gear.

But he is almost four years older than when he won runner of the year in his age group in 2018. He spent most of the last two years hurt or recovering.

“I used to have an awesome kick” at the end of a longer race," he said, “but I got a little one now. I'm a little more relaxed now than they used to be when I was younger. That’s by choice, though.”

Gioia finished the race 82nd overall, out of 762 registered runners. He was fourth in his age group, with a time of 23:41.

The last stretch was a gradual uphill climb.

“I was just trying to maintain up there,” he said after the race. “I’ve got to get more strength in my legs. I still push. I do the workouts I used to do, they’re just slower.”

His reaction post-race remains the same regardless of where he finishes, his wife said, because for Gioia, running is more about the journey.

“I do feel fortunate,” he said. “I love the race atmosphere. You get to meet a lot of really nice people.”