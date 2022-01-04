 Skip to main content
Fashion Outlets radio tower joins Niagara County emergency network
Fashion Outlets radio tower joins Niagara County emergency network

A new Niagara County emergency radio antenna at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls is now operational, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said Tuesday.

The antenna at the Town of Niagara shopping complex was erected under a $1.9 million contract the County Legislature awarded to Motorola Solutions in November 2019. That contract also included a tower at the Lewiston Highway Department, which came online in August.

Last April, the Legislature gave Motorola a $3.87 million contract to build three more 180-foot towers: at Barker Central School; on Lake Street in Wilson, on land owned by the Wilson Historical Society; and at Shawnee Fire Company in Wheatfield. All three are under construction, Filicetti said.

The contract also called for upgrades to existing towers at the City of Lockport compost plant, Upper Mountain Fire Company in Lewiston and Terry's Corners Fire Company in Royalton.

Other towers on the network are located at the Mount View campus in Lockport, at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, in North Tonawanda and in northern Newfane.

