'Farming is beautiful': Immigrants, refugees connect to their roots on Orchard Park land

On a recent Saturday, Immaculee Ndayisaba was busy transplanting eggplants into rows on cultivated land in Orchard Park.

Ndayisaba, from Burundi, was also planting tomatoes, hot peppers and corn – native plantings she farmed in Africa before fleeing to the United States as a refugee 20 years ago.

On 37 acres of farmland leased by the Providence Farm Collective, Ndayisaba and others from nine ethnic groups get a chance to return to their roots, grow fresh produce and earn income.

"We're thankful PFC gives us somewhere to remind ourselves where we come from, and somewhere to be able to come and gather together," Ndayisaba said.

The community plots are a godsend for the refugees and immigrants, the majority of whom live on Buffalo's West Side, said Hamadi Ali, the market's manager.

Ali, a member of the Somali Bantu community, spent a decade at a refugee camp in Kenya before emigrating to Buffalo, where he earned a master's degree in economics from the University at Buffalo.

The Providence Farm Collective hopes to make the farmland permanently available, and it is partnering with the Western New York Land Conservancy to purchase the farmland and preserve the land in perpetuity.

The farmland costs $507,000, with other costs including a fund set up for longtime stewardship of the property, farmer-directed funds, a conservation easement and facility needs such as a barn and pavilion.

The two organizations have embarked on a capital campaign and hope to raise $2.3 million by Dec. 31.

Bigger harvest

The farm collective began as a project of the Somali Bantu community in 2017 at the Providence Farm, a horse farm in East Aurora owned by Dr. Christopher Kerr. They farmed on 9 acres.

The move to Orchard Park came in April 2021. This year, more than 300 people are expected to farm the land, with the number of small farm incubators increasing to 21 thanks to the quadrupling of acres now available.

The incubators are part of a three-year educational program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers are given a quarter of an acre, sometimes more, of fertilized and plowed farmland with access to hand tools, seeds and agricultural and marketing training.

Hawa Mohamed, a Somali Bantu who grows peppers she calls "pepperoni," collard greens, scallions and maize, earns income from the sale of produce she grows.

Business education is offered by WEDI, which started the West Side Bazaar featuring immigrant and refugee food and clothing vendors. Cornell Cooperative Extension provides farming education. There are also 26 workshops on business and farming, interpreted in several languages.

Ali helps connect farmers with sales opportunities for their vegetables.

A demonstration farm plot for training purposes and a summer youth employment program are also offered.

Providence Farm Collective's long-term goal is to teach people to find farmland in rural communities to start a small farming business, or to form a cooperative, said Kristin Heltman-Weiss, the executive director.

In 2020, farmers harvested 23,000 pounds of produce among 27 varieties of crops. Last year, the harvest increased to 90,000 pounds.

For the first time, beginning on July 2, seasonal produce grown on the plots of land will be sold from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through October at the PFC Farmers Market on the West Side, in the M&T Bank parking lot at 130 Grant St.

The Providence Farm Collective received a $477,000 grant from the USDA, allowing the farmers market to operate. The mixed racial neighborhood includes immigrants and refugees from Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Ethiopia, Burma and Liberia.

'Natural food from the farmer'

Ntizimpa Therence, a Burundi immigrant, was using a large hoe to break up clods of dirt before planting corn. It is the third year in a row he has farmed with Providence Farm Collective.

"Here, we grow food that is very natural, and doesn't have chemicals," Therence said. "In my country, according to my culture, we ate natural food from the farmer."

Therence was preparing to plant beans, red and white onions, eggplants, red peppers and cucumbers.

Nelson Nagbe, who fled his native Liberia to come to Jacksonville in 2003 and Buffalo six years later, also grows a variety of native foods.

There's African eggplant known as "bitter ball;" the bitter-tasting kittley – a pea eggplant believed to have medicinal value; hot peppers; okra; pinto beans; and sweet potatoes.

"I really did miss it," Nagbe said. "PFC has brought us to a place where we remember what we used to do and what our parents taught us."

Mahamud Mberwa, a Somali Bantu and one of the Providence Farm Collective's founders, imports African maize seeds from Tanzania, making the farm "pretty much the only place in New York State that grows so much of it," Heltman-Weiss said.

It is sold as far south as Charlotte, N.C., as far west as Columbus, Ohio, and Utica to the east, she said.

The farming experience has meant a lot to him on many levels, said Mberwa, who grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp at age 10 after war broke out in Somalia.

He enjoys learning about farming from community elders and Americans. He likes helping instruct other farmers and the chance to work with people of different ethnicities.

"Farming is beautiful," Mberwa said. "I enjoy it very much. It makes me very happy here working with the different cultures."

For more information, go to providencefarmcollective.org.

