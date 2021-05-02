Related to this story

Latest Headlines

Grab a slice of history in Allegany County

  • Updated

A century ago, this small Allegany County town was considered “the Cheese Center of the World.” In the 1880s, there were about 1,500 neighborhood cheese factories in New York State, and the national price for cheddar cheese was established each Wednesday by a group of men who met each week at Cuba’s Hotel Kenney. > Cheese Museum The best

Latest Headlines

A LITTLE SLICE OF HISTORY CUBA MAN SEEKS TO OPEN CHEESE INDUSTRY MUSEUM

  • Updated

It’s a cheesy idea. That’s no insult to Nico Van Zwanenberg, who’s trying to open a cheese museum in Cuba, N.Y. Van Zwanenberg, along with other members of the Cuba Cheese Museum Committee, are searching for cheese- or milk industry-related artifacts. “The story of agricultural change in Western New York, brought about by ever-changing technology, is fascinating,” he said.

Latest Headlines

EMPIRE CHEESE INC. PURCHASED BY OHIO FIRM GREAT LAKES CHEESE CO. PLANS TO SPEND MILLIONS ON CUBA, N.Y., PLANT

  • Updated

Empire Cheese Inc. of Cuba has been purchased by an Ohio-based cheese packaging firm that plans to do a multimillion-dollar upgrade of the local factory. Executives of Great Lakes Cheese Co., which is headquartered near Cleveland, say they will spend $3.5 million on new equipment for the Allegany County facility. The machinery is designed to increase production, said Comptroller