Farm Laborer Wage Board recommends 40-hour overtime threshold for farm workers

The Farm Laborer Wage Board on Friday voted 2-1 to recommend that state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon decrease the state’s farm worker weekly overtime threshold to 40 hours per week from 60 hours over the course of the next 10 years, beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
Unions and other groups, such as the New York Civil Liberties Union, applauded the board's recommendation as a measure that would promote equity and fairness to farm workers, while some farmers and food producers chafed at the prospect, having long claimed that decreasing the overtime threshold for farm laborers would destroy farm operations during busy harvest seasons.
Prior to 2019, farm workers in New York State were required to work up to 80 hours during the harvest season. That was before then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a law that provided expansive new employment rights for farm workers, giving them certain rights that have been long provided to employees in other sectors of the economy.
The law provided for a 60-hour work week for farm workers before overtime has to be paid. An earlier version had put the level at 40 hours.
While critics balked, Cuomo called the new law “a milestone in the crusade for social justice."
"As a practical matter, 100,000 farm workers will have better lives. Their families will have better lives. They will, finally, finally have the same protections that other workers have had for 80 years," Cuomo said at the time.
The bill also allowed farm workers to join unions, guaranteed them at least one day off a week, allowed them to apply for unemployment benefits and made it easier for farm laborers to obtain workers compensation coverage.
A last-minute change in the 2019 legislation also required that a three-person board meet again by Dec. 15 to consider changing the threshold to as low as 40 hours a week. The result of that meeting was the vote announced Friday.
The board – composed of the head of the state Farm Bureau, a trade group for the farm industry; a former AFL-CIO president; and Brenda McDuffie, the former president of the Buffalo Urban League – made a nonbinding recommendation to the state labor commissioner, who could reject or accept their ideas.
Critics, including state Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, whose district includes several agricultural communities, said if the state goes through with the overtime change it will put farms out of business and force workers to move to states with more favorable employment opportunities.
"Everyone agrees that family farmers and farmworkers deserve to be treated fairly. With this new burdensome mandate, they will be added to the exodus of people leaving our state," Ortt said.
The industry group Grow NY Farms released a statement predicting that the decision would force farmers to switch to growing less work-intensive crops, and would amount to a pay cut for workers already accustomed to a 60-hour week.
"Changing the overtime threshold to 40 hours a week for farmworkers in New York means that these workers will be limited to 40 hours, due to simple farm economics," the group said. "This is not a win for farmworkers that self-proclaimed worker advocates will claim. Agricultural production, diversification, and job availability will suffer."