Farm Laborer Wage Board recommends 40-hour overtime threshold for farm workers

The Farm Laborer Wage Board on Friday voted 2-1 to recommend that state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon decrease the state’s farm worker weekly overtime threshold to 40 hours per week from 60 hours over the course of the next 10 years, beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Unions and other groups, such as the New York Civil Liberties Union, applauded the board's recommendation as a measure that would promote equity and fairness to farm workers, while some farmers and food producers chafed at the prospect, having long claimed that decreasing the overtime threshold for farm laborers would destroy farm operations during busy harvest seasons.

Prior to 2019, farm workers in New York State were required to work up to 80 hours during the harvest season. That was before then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a law that provided expansive new employment rights for farm workers, giving them certain rights that have been long provided to employees in other sectors of the economy.

The law provided for a 60-hour work week for farm workers before overtime has to be paid. An earlier version had put the level at 40 hours.

While critics balked, Cuomo called the new law “a milestone in the crusade for social justice."