Fans want the Bills to stay, but some cringe at their share of stadium cost

They say having the Buffalo Bills around to root for is priceless, but even some die-hard fans have a limit:
A dollar sign and a one followed by nine zeroes.
"I like where we are," Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said. "I hope very soon we'll be able to announce that we have a signed deal, and here are the terms."
The Bills, the state and Erie County are keeping mum about the negotiations for a new stadium.
One detail that has been floated is the possibility of public contributions that reach $1 billion for the project, though Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Wednesday pushed back on this number.
Details of the deal under negotiation have been kept under wraps, but a public investment on that scale has sparked a backlash, including from some Bills backers themselves.
"We need to continue our conversations with the team. They've been very productive for a number of months here. And my administration is the one that jump started the conversations that were going nowhere," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
"I'm very reasonable. I understand what the reality of the situation is. I'm just offended that I'm going to have to spend money out of my pocket to pay for a billionaire's playground," said Will Cleveland, a lifelong backer of the team and former journalist from the Rochester area.
This segment of the team's supporters says it certainly wants the team to stay in Buffalo. They even agree the Bills need a new stadium. But they don't want that much taxpayer money committed to the deal.
Without public polling, it is impossible to say how widespread this sentiment is among the Bills fan base.
To be sure, many Bills fans are OK with this level of taxpayer support. They see it as the cost of doing business as one of the 30 cities lucky enough to host an NFL team.
Team owners Kim and Terry Pegula can apply for a loan from the league to help cover construction costs, up to $150 million of which could be repaid by the league’s other 31 franchises.
"This is the way the market currently works," said Nellie Drew, director of the University at Buffalo's Center for the Advancement of Sport. "Do you want a team? If you want a team, then there's going to be pressure for you to pony up that money."
Public funding has helped pay for most new NFL stadiums, with the public generally paying a larger percentage in smaller markets.
But some fans say Buffalo and New York have higher priorities for that money, such as education and job training, replacing aging roads and bridges or fighting structural racism.
And other critics say it's the principle of spending $1 billion for a team with an uber-wealthy owner in a league that generated $12 billion during the pandemic-dampened 2020 season.
"Yes, you can simultaneously be a #Bills fan and also be against the use of public funding to pay for a new stadium," one fan, Christopher Ouimet, wrote on Twitter last week. "An oil billionaire wants the public to pay a billion dollars for an NFL stadium during a period of highest gas prices in history."
The team envisions building a $1.4 billion, open-air stadium across the street from its existing Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. As is the case with Highmark, the county would own the stadium.
It would have seating for up to 62,000 fans, with room for as many as 5,000 more spectators in a standing-room-only party deck, and most of the seats would be covered by a partial roof or overhang, The Buffalo News has previously reported. It could open as early as 2026.
The NFL, through a stadium loan program, and owners Terry and Kim Pegula, through the sale of personal seat licenses and their own equity, could cover at least $350 million of the cost of the stadium through private funding, The News has reported.
That would leave the public potentially on the hook for $1 billion or so, or around 73% of the estimated $1.4 billion construction costs.
State officials have so far declined to divulge details from the stadium negotiations. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo-area native, was asked at a Monday news conference about the appropriateness of spending $1 billion in taxpayer money on a new Bills stadium. She did not directly address that number.
"Where did you hear it was a billion dollars for the Buffalo Bills?" Hochul said.
When told this figure had circulated widely, the governor interjected: "OK. I would say – not negotiating in public. All will be told at the right time. Thank you."
And Poloncarz, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, said $1 billion is "not an accurate number."
He added, without providing details: "Soon enough, everyone will know the truth, and when they do, I think they'll look at it and go, 'That's a pretty good deal.' "
As UB's Drew points out, smaller markets such as Buffalo tend to see a larger public investment in stadiums than larger markets such as Los Angeles.
The revenue-sharing program, along with the NFL’s salary capthat prevents mega-market cities from outspending their comparatively smaller competitors, make it possible for the Bills to play in Buffalo.
Referring to the public paying for three-fourths of the stadium costs, Drew said, "It's really not out of the stratosphere, relative to other contributions we've seen in similarly sized markets."
The Buffalo market is the NFL's second smallest in population, ahead of only Green Bay.
A Buffalo News analysis of stadium deals going back to the late 1990s found several cases where public funding accounted for 90% or more of stadium costs. The highest level of public funding for an NFL stadium in terms of actual dollars spent was the $750 million provided for the $1.97 billion stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders that opened in 2020.
The possibility of a $1 billion public investment is grabbing attention statewide. Politico headlined one of its recent afternoon news updates "Another Buffalo Billion – this time for the Bills?"
The New York Daily News in an editorial urged Hochul to mind the public purse in stadium talks.
"She must stand tall for the principle that even a beloved team, New York State’s best (and, sorry, Jets and Giants) only true home team, can’t take the public for a fiscal ride," the paper wrote.
Shrinking capacity hasn’t gone over well with some fans. But sports marketing professionals, engineers and economists explained the reasoning behind the national trend in interviews with The News.
And a Syracuse.com editorial also questioned this level of commitment: “It is in the state’s interest to keep the team in Buffalo – but not at any cost.”
And as reports of the $1 billion figure spread further, through an article in the New York Post that was echoed by Front Office Sports, opposition bubbled up on social media.
Much of the noise appeared to come from downstate residents, people who have no interest in sports or supporters of NFL teams that play their home games in New Jersey.
Some people who identified themselves as devoted Bills fans joined in the criticism, though it's unclear how widespread this sentiment is among the team's fan base.
"Absurd money … it better come with a 100 year lease that they can’t move from Buffalo!" one fan wrote in response to a tweet from Front Office Sports.
The negotiations are down to money – or, more specifically, finances plus politics and perceptions and timing.
"This is an awful use of taxpayer money. - Bills fan," another replied.
Some fans ask why owners Terry and Kim Pegula cannot pay for the stadium themselves, or a larger share of the cost. Terry Pegula is worth $5.7 billion, according to Forbes, which ranks him as the 188th wealthiest American. That figure, which is a projection, includes not just liquid funds but also assets. For Pegula, one of those is the Bills franchise itself, which Forbes values at $2.27 billion.
"I think they should pay for at least half of it," said Brian Ziolkowski, 27, an Elma resident and Bills fan "since birth" who got married at the stadium in 2020.
Team executives and sports economists have noted small-market teams generate less revenue at their stadiums than large-market teams, whether from personal seat licenses, ticket sales or naming-rights agreements.
Ziolkowski added that he'd rather spend the $1 billion than lose the Bills to another city.
On Friday afternoon, members of the NFL's stadium and finance committees are expected to vote to recommend the league approve a maximum $200M loan to Buffalo Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula to help build a $1.4B stadium in Orchard Park.
He said he thinks, though, that a public commitment of that level should grant fans more say in how the stadium operates. Ziolkowski said he'd like to see lower-priced concessions like the ones offered to Falcons fans in Atlanta.
"They should have to do something to give back to the fans," Ziolkowski said.
Cleveland, for his part, acknowledges the psychological boost that comes from having a team to call our own and agrees with the need for a new home for the Bills. But, if it comes down to it, he said he sees better uses for this public funding than a stadium that creates little in the way of economic development.
"There's just so much more in the community that could be done with this money that would actually improve the lives of so many people, besides the 60,000 people a week who are going to end up going to these Bills games," Cleveland said.