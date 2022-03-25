Fans want the Bills to stay, but some cringe at their share of stadium cost

To be sure, many Bills fans are OK with this level of taxpayer support. They see it as the cost of doing business as one of the 30 cities lucky enough to host an NFL team.

NFL could provide $150M, Pegulas at least $200M to build stadium for Buffalo Bills Team owners Kim and Terry Pegula can apply for a loan from the league to help cover construction costs, up to $150 million of which could be repaid by the league’s other 31 franchises.

"This is the way the market currently works," said Nellie Drew, director of the University at Buffalo's Center for the Advancement of Sport. "Do you want a team? If you want a team, then there's going to be pressure for you to pony up that money."

Public funding has helped pay for most new NFL stadiums, with the public generally paying a larger percentage in smaller markets.

But some fans say Buffalo and New York have higher priorities for that money, such as education and job training, replacing aging roads and bridges or fighting structural racism.

And other critics say it's the principle of spending $1 billion for a team with an uber-wealthy owner in a league that generated $12 billion during the pandemic-dampened 2020 season.

"Yes, you can simultaneously be a #Bills fan and also be against the use of public funding to pay for a new stadium," one fan, Christopher Ouimet, wrote on Twitter last week. "An oil billionaire wants the public to pay a billion dollars for an NFL stadium during a period of highest gas prices in history."

