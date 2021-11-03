Fan who boasted of fake vaccine card at Bills game being investigated by state

A Buffalo Bills fan is coming under further scrutiny after she boasted on Twitter about getting into the stadium on Sunday using a fake vaccination card.

According to a story by RochesterFirst, the website of WROC TV, Kimberly Ray, the former host of the "Kimberly and Beck" radio show in Rochester, is being investigated by the New York State Department of Health after she posted a tweet indicating she used a fake vaccination ID card to get into Highmark Stadium.

That post garnered a lot of attention after the Bills game against the Miami Dolphins, as did follow-up posts from Ray defending her decision.

The first tweet included a photo of Ray standing with a man in a Miami Dolphins jersey inside the stadium shortly before kickoff. It read: "Here we are. Didn’t even look at my fake card lol."

She followed up by saying, "Did I feel bad about? Not at all."

