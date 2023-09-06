Several times on their journey to the United States from Ecuador, the family almost lost one of their own.

While crossing a treacherous 60-mile stretch of rainforest, rivers and mountains between Columbia and Panama called the Darien Gap, the father almost drowned in a river carrying his grandson on his shoulders and his young son was almost swept away by the current.

But after more than a month of travel, the family – a father, mother, adult daughter with a toddler son of her own, a teenage son and a little boy – finally reached the U.S. border.

The asylum system is broken. But can it be fixed? With hundreds of thousands of new asylum claims being filed every year, immigration judges in Buffalo and elsewhere just can't keep up. So what can be done about it all?

Now, the family of six is among the roughly 600 asylum-seekers from across the globe living in hotels in Western New York.

The Buffalo News interviewed the father, mother and adult daughter shortly after they arrived in Western New York in July. The family primarily speaks Spanish, so Catharine Grainge, the director of advocacy at Jericho Road Community Health Center, translated the conversation.

The Buffalo News is not identifying the family members because of the circumstances from which they are fleeing and their fear of retaliation.

It was a difficult journey to get to the United States, but the family’s faith in God and love for each other has sustained them.

“Sometimes I think about what would have happened if we would have lost one of our family members during the journey,” the mother said through tears. “And I’m just so thankful that we’re here as a family and we get to be together. And I really want people to not think about us with bad ideas or false ideas. We’re just here to have an opportunity.”

Leaving Ecuador

The family decided to leave Ecuador because of rampant crime and violence there. They said they have been discriminated against for their religion, extorted, threatened and robbed.

The father said his cousin in Ecuador was murdered, along with the cousin’s wife and three children, because he refused to join a gang. The father feared the same fate awaited his family if they stayed.

Ecuador’s National Police reported 3,568 violent deaths during the first six months of this year, around 1,500 more deaths than were reported during the same period in 2022, according to the Associated Press. Last year ended with 4,600 violent deaths, the most ever in Ecuador and double the previous year’s total.

“It really was hard for us to leave our country, but it was necessary in order to save the life of every person in our family,” the father said.

The family was thinking about the futures of the boys when they made the decision to leave.

“I have a child that is just 2 years old, and I can already tell that it’s psychologically affecting him, all of the danger that he was growing up in,” the adult daughter recalled. “You can’t even be sure that your children are safe when you send them to school.”

The journey

It took the family one month and 10 days to travel from Ecuador to the United States.

Along the way, they passed through seven countries, making the journey on foot, by bus and in small canoelike boats.

At times, they slept on the streets and went without food and water.

Traveling through the Darien Gap was the most dangerous and difficult part of the journey. No roads run through the rainforest, so the family had to walk that leg of the trip.

The number of people who risk their lives crossing the Darien Gap has exponentially increased in the last decade, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

In 2022, the Panamanian government reported more than 248,000 migrants crossed the Darien Gap on the way to the U.S., up from just a couple hundred people annually a decade ago. It’s predicted that as many as 400,000 people could cross the gap this year, a record high. As of July, more than 251,000 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, Ecuador and Haiti, have made the trip.

During the trek through the Darien Gap, migrants face dangers that range from violence and extortion to death.

As the family made their way through the rainforest, they saw dead bodies and skeletons of other travelers who didn’t make it.

On the second day of crossing the Darien Gap, the mother fell and dropped the bag she was carrying, which had all the family’s food in it. They didn’t eat for two days and went without water.

“I really believe that the only thing that sustained us and that kept us alive is the blessings of God,” the mother said. “If it were just up to us, we wouldn’t have survived.”

The family started off their journey feeling optimistic, excited about the prospect of their new lives in the United States. But as the trip progressed and got more difficult, morale faded.

“There were times when my family was so discouraged and wanted to give up and they didn’t want to put the next foot in front of the other,” the father said. “As the man of the family, I had to continue with this optimism and continue with this let’s-just-keep-going mentality. There were times I had to leave my family and walk away and scream and cry in privacy so they couldn’t see me wanting to give up too.”

Arriving in the United States

In June, the family arrived at the U.S. border in Texas. They were separated by border officials and detained for four days.

Then, the whole family was released and sent to a shelter in San Antonio. From there, they traveled to New York City.

Tens of thousands of asylum-seekers have been sent to New York City from the country’s southern border since the end of Title 42, a federal immigration provision put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, migrants could cross into the United States, ask for asylum and be allowed into the country while their immigration case goes through the court system. Under Title 42, migrants were returned over the border and denied the right to seek asylum. Title 42 was lifted when the federal government ended the Covid-19 public health emergency in May.

New York City has since run out of room to house all the migrants and city officials have sent thousands to live in other New York municipalities, including Cheektowaga and Amherst.

That’s what happened to the family.

They stayed at a shelter in Manhattan for 15 days. Then, they were told they had two options – go to Buffalo or live on the streets of New York.

The father said he felt discouraged and didn’t know what was going to happen to his family. They had never heard of Buffalo and didn’t know anything about the city. But he met a woman at the shelter who encouraged him to continue on.

“I felt like that was God giving me peace about that decision to come to Buffalo,” the father said. “I slept on my way here and finally my wife woke me up and it was nothing like I expected. I have this peace in my heart that this was a good decision. We’re here for a reason and we’ll be able to do what we need to do in order to stay here.”

Life in Western New York

The family has been staying at a Cheektowaga hotel since they arrived in Western New York in July.

They’re living a quiet life, focusing on their faith and taking care of one another while the adults wait for working papers and the two older boys anticipate starting school.

At the hotels, local refugee and immigrant organizations are providing services such as legal help, case management, medical care, English classes and workforce training, said Grainge, the director of advocacy at Jericho Road. She described the atmosphere in the hotels as filled with uncertainty.

“People are reeling from the trauma they experienced in their home country and all of the trauma they experienced on the way here,” Grainge said. “And then on top of that, there’s questions, like, ‘I’m here now. Am I gonna get to stay?’ ‘Can I actually provide for my family?’ So, there’s just a ton of anxiety in those hotels.”

The family has been spending time getting together the evidence they need for their formal asylum application. Their first court date is in November. The family doesn’t have a lawyer helping them with their case, so it has been difficult figuring out the legal process on their own.

Asylum-seekers have a year from the time they enter the country to apply for asylum, Grainge said.

Since asylum-seekers began arriving in Western New York this summer, some in the community have raised concerns about safety and questioned if the migrants were given a background check before coming here. Two asylum-seekers have been charged with assault while two others face sex-crime charges.

The family hopes the community doesn’t paint all immigrants with the same brush. They want to follow all the rules and one day be able to support themselves and eventually give back to the community.

“We don’t want to be a burden on the state,” the father said. “But we can’t work yet and so we’re just trying to have patience and follow every step by step and do what we’re supposed to do.”

The family said they feel safe in Buffalo and wants to stay. They are doing their best to adapt to their new home, describing the area as peaceful and beautiful.

They started going to a local church and are motivated to learn English, taking classes on YouTube at nights.

The kids are enjoying American food, especially cereal, considered a luxury item in Ecuador. Now, they get to eat cereal and yogurt every day at the hotel, the mom said.

Their hotel room has a small kitchen with a stove, so the family can make a few of their favorite comfort meals from Ecuador.

The family has also been able to receive medical care they couldn’t access in Ecuador thanks to Jericho Road.

The couple’s teenage son is determined to join the Army once he finishes school, his parents said. The adult daughter wants to become a nurse in the United States and is optimistic about the opportunities her son will have growing up here.

“So much has been given to us,” the father said. “We believe that we need to give that much to others.”