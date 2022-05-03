Family reunited with decades-old photos found after thrift store buy

Robin Bell relaxes herself by hunting at estate sales and thrift shops for furniture and other antiques that she later restores.

Over the years, after opening up the pieces at home, she has regularly found photos or other mementos hidden inside.

Bell never managed to track down the owners of any of the pictures – until last week.

That's when the Town of Niagara resident, with some Facebook sleuthing, connected with the family whose pictures she discovered in a 120-year-old wash stand.

The pictures include formal high school photos, a portrait of an older couple and two smiling children posing with a puzzled-looking dog.

Bell said she is honored to have the chance to return the photos to this family. As a widow whose husband, retired state Trooper Bruce A. Bell, died in 2005, she said she understands the value of treasured images from the past.

"To me, every photo and every negative that I have is priceless," Bell said in an interview. "They cannot be replaced."

Bell restores old furniture in her limited spare time, seeking out interesting finds at flea markets, antique shops, garage sales and other venues.

"It's my relaxing time," Bell said. "I'm always out and about and, honestly, curbside, picking things up. Thrift shops. All of that."

At least 50 times in the past seven years, Bell estimated, she has found a personal object inside, such as bronzed baby boots.

"You'll find old Bibles, or books that were given. You know, I'll find books that are from, like, 1920," Bell said. "They'll say, you know, 'Happy birthday, Elizabeth, from Aunt whatever.' But there's never any last names that you could actually search those people out."

Most frequently, however, Bell has found family photos, sometimes framed, sometimes loose, dating as far back as a century or more.

Bell said she takes pictures of the photos and posts the images on Facebook, including in various community groups, hoping a member will recognize the people in the photos and connect Bell with their owners.

She said she hasn't had any luck until late last month, when she picked up an antique wooden wash stand from Jennifer's Warehouse Emporium on Dupont Street in Buffalo.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Bell figures the piece, common in the period before running water came to homes, was handmade and dates to the late 1800s or early 1900s.

With the help of a friend, she finally brought the object into her home on Thursday.

"We opened the cupboard and there were all these family photos," Bell said. "And I just sat there and I said, 'I can't throw these out.' Because, you know, prior to Facebook and digital cameras, unless you have the negatives, they're never going to be seen again."

The collection of a half-dozen photos, many of them framed, included a couple on their wedding day, a graduation photo and a large family photo with at least three generations shown.

Based on the hair styles and clothing, Bell guessed they came from the 1970s and 1980s.

She took the photos out of the frames, but couldn't find any names on the back.

So Bell posted the images on Facebook – she even took an ad on Facebook Marketplace – and hoped for the best.

"Picked up an old piece of furniture at a thrift shop...these were inside. If anyone knows this family message me if they would like them returned," Bell wrote on Thursday, adding, "PLEASE SHARE."

A number of the responses came from people who had lost treasured family photos themselves following the death of a loved one or the sale of a relative's home.

"It was interesting to watch people post their experiences with exactly this," Bell said.

One person responded by saying it looks like one of the teenage girls went to Nardin Academy, based on what she was wearing, so this woman promised to go through her yearbooks. Another said he would share one of the photos, featuring a Corgi, with a Facebook group devoted to that breed of dog.

Those responses didn't pan out, but one woman wrote to say she recognized relatives of a friend of hers. And this was followed soon after by a note from a woman who said she was in one of the high school photos.

"That was her graduation picture. And she's a young married woman now. And she wants those photos back," Bell said.

The family is grateful to be reunited with the photos, but they declined to comment for this article, so it is not known how the pictures ended up in the wash stand nor how long they were in there.

The woman offered to pay Bell to mail them to her Town of Tonawanda home, but Bell said she planned to hand deliver them as soon as Monday.

"You know, we don't want them to get lost a second time," she said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.