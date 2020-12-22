Family of slain Buffalo-born diplomat to get $2.5 million

WASHINGTON – Nearly 13 years after the murder of Buffalo-born diplomat John M. Granville in Sudan, his family is finally about to get the compensation that it has been seeking – and needy children who want to go to Canisius High School may benefit as a result.
Granville's mother, Jane Granville, of Angola, will receive $2.5 million once Congress ratifies a diplomatic agreement in which Sudan agreed to set aside $335 million to compensate victims of state-sponsored terrorism, Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said Monday.
Jane Granville said she is just beginning to figure out how to spend the money, but she is thinking about establishing scholarships in her son's honor at Canisius High, where he graduated, and Clark University in Massachusetts, where he received his graduate degree.
"The children that can't afford to go to these places maybe would be able to with a little bit of help from us," said Granville, 75.
The award to the family caps a saga that began as Granville, a diplomat with the U.S. Agency for International Development, was leaving a New Year's Eve party at the British Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, early in the morning of Jan. 1, 2008. Two gunmen ambushed Granville's car, killing both his driver and the diplomat.
U.S. aid worker was killed while leaving a New Year’s Eve party in Khartoum on Jan. 1,
Higgins has been advocating on behalf of the Granville family, which for years lived a few blocks from him in South Buffalo, ever since. It's been an arduous and sometimes disappointing effort. The two gunmen and two accomplices were imprisoned in 2009, only to escape in what the Sudan Tribune called a “Shawshank Redemption-style prison breakout” a year later. One of the convicts was quickly recaptured and another was killed in Somalia in 2011, but two remain at large and the Sudanese government even pardoned one of them.
And for years, the Granville family and others who lost loved ones to state-sponsored terrorism involving Sudan had no way of getting any compensation for their losses.
All that changed this year, though, as the Trump administration negotiated a deal removing Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism if it would also establish diplomatic relations with Israel. As part of that deal, Sudan agreed to set aside $335 million in compensation for families who suffered losses in earlier terrorist acts.
In addition to Granville, the compensation fund will go to those who lost loved ones in al Qaeda terrorist attacks that took place while the group's leader, Osama bin Laden, was living in Sudan – such as the 2000 attack on the U.S.S. Cole in Yemen, which claimed the lives of 17 Marines.
The ratification of the agreement is included in the stimulus and government spending legislation that moved toward passage in Congress Monday night. And Higgins, who pushed for the deal's inclusion in that year-end legislation, was pleased.
“John Granville was a bright young man, making a difference in the world with his work promoting free and fair elections in Sudan when he was gunned down by terrorists nearly 13 years ago," Higgins said. "John’s death was devastating in itself, but the family has continued to suffer by actions in the years that have followed. This legislation will help ease the family’s long, difficult struggle.”
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who helped push for the settlement for victims of terror rooted in Sudan, agreed.
“John Granville was a dedicated and patriotic diplomat with a deep love of country, family and Western New York," Schumer said. "While nothing can fill the void left by his murder, this legislation achieves a common-sense resolution which will finally allow the Granville family to receive some measure of justice and closure after all they have suffered.”
That's especially true for Jane Granville. She's thinking about those scholarships at Canisius High and Clark University as a proper tribute to her son, a former Peace Corps volunteer "who was on this earth to do for other people."
"Everything I do these days is to honor John," she added. "He was an amazing son in every way."