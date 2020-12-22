Family of slain Buffalo-born diplomat to get $2.5 million

WASHINGTON – Nearly 13 years after the murder of Buffalo-born diplomat John M. Granville in Sudan, his family is finally about to get the compensation that it has been seeking – and needy children who want to go to Canisius High School may benefit as a result.

Granville's mother, Jane Granville, of Angola, will receive $2.5 million once Congress ratifies a diplomatic agreement in which Sudan agreed to set aside $335 million to compensate victims of state-sponsored terrorism, Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said Monday.

Jane Granville said she is just beginning to figure out how to spend the money, but she is thinking about establishing scholarships in her son's honor at Canisius High, where he graduated, and Clark University in Massachusetts, where he received his graduate degree.

"The children that can't afford to go to these places maybe would be able to with a little bit of help from us," said Granville, 75.

The award to the family caps a saga that began as Granville, a diplomat with the U.S. Agency for International Development, was leaving a New Year's Eve party at the British Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, early in the morning of Jan. 1, 2008. Two gunmen ambushed Granville's car, killing both his driver and the diplomat.

