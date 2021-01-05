 Skip to main content
Family of four left homeless by fire in Town of Bennington
The Red Cross is providing aid to a family of four after a fire late Saturday destroyed their home at 217 Dersam Road in the Town of Bennington, Cowlesville Fire Chief Nick Szuniewicz reported.

Szuniewicz said the house was a total loss. The cause is under investigation.

Cowlesville firefighters, who responded to the blaze at 11:30 p.m., were at the scene for four hours. They were assisted by volunteers from Bennington, Harris Corners, Sheldon, Alden, Marilla, Wales Center and Crittenden.

