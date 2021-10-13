Family of drowned police dive-team member to receive $1.275 million settlement

The full Council is expected to approve the settlement Tuesday.

“We have some heroes in our underwater recovery and rescue team." Council President Darius G. Pridgen said. "Men and women, who go out every single day – even if they’re not in the water – they’re prepared to save other people’s lives. And I think we have to recognize that and remember that, that things happen and sometimes tragically, but I think this entire Council’s heart goes out to the family of Craig.

"And we know that nothing ever replaces a life, but I think that it is so important that we encourage not only his family, but the other men and women who have trained, who have given and risked their lives for the safety of so many people. And so I just wanted to make sure that his family knows that this Council, we continue to grieve with them and we continue to support whatever changes are made on the underwater recovery and rescue team to keep people safe both in the water and our heroes who may have to go in the water.”

Lehner, 34, disappeared after entering the Niagara River off Bird Island Pier at Broderick Park. His body was recovered four days later about two miles downstream. The cause of death for the nine-year police veteran was listed as drowning after an autopsy found water in Lehner’s lungs. There was also a gash on his forehead and trauma to his head.