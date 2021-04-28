Family of Buffalo boy missing since August seeks help from public

Jaylen's family is a close-knit one, and Jaylen was very close with his mother, according to Newkirk.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Teams of volunteers have canvassed neighborhoods in the city looking for Jaylen, said Newkirk, founder of Community Action Coalition of Western New York, which works to help families of missing children.

The organization is looking for ways to come up with funds to put up billboards about Jaylen around the city.

Newkirk said he also has cab drivers, Uber drivers and Door Dash drivers on the lookout for Jaylen.

There have been reported sightings of Jaylen, and that's where the volunteers conduct door-to-door canvassing.

There have been many reasons for Jaylen to come home in recent months, according to Newkirk; the family just got a new puppy before he went missing. Some family members have undergone medical procedures, and there have been numerous holidays and relatives' birthday parties.

"He has to be in somebody's hands and they're not letting him communicate," Newkirk said.