Family of Buffalo boy missing since August seeks help from public

To a Buffalo family whose 13-year-old son has been missing nearly nine months, it's as if Jaylen M. Griffin simply vanished.
Jaylen was last seen Aug. 4 at the family's home on Warren Avenue, a few blocks from the Central Terminal.
His mother is devastated by her son's disappearance, said Tim Newkirk, pastor of GYC Ministries and a spokesman for the family.
"We want to know if he's still alive," Newkirk said.
Jaylen is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was 12 at the time he was reported missing. He turned 13 last week.
Jaylen's family and Buffalo police ask anyone who thinks they may have seen him to immediately call 911.
His case was featured on "In Pursuit: The Missing" on the Investigation Discovery channel in March. It's also been listed with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Since Jaylen's family reported him missing, they've also dealt with other serious difficulties.
Jawaan Griffin, Jaylen's 18-year-old brother, was killed in a Nov. 23 shooting not far from the family's home. In February, another brother was shot, but survived, Newkirk said.
Jaylen's family is a close-knit one, and Jaylen was very close with his mother, according to Newkirk.
Teams of volunteers have canvassed neighborhoods in the city looking for Jaylen, said Newkirk, founder of Community Action Coalition of Western New York, which works to help families of missing children.
The organization is looking for ways to come up with funds to put up billboards about Jaylen around the city.
Newkirk said he also has cab drivers, Uber drivers and Door Dash drivers on the lookout for Jaylen.
There have been reported sightings of Jaylen, and that's where the volunteers conduct door-to-door canvassing.
There have been many reasons for Jaylen to come home in recent months, according to Newkirk; the family just got a new puppy before he went missing. Some family members have undergone medical procedures, and there have been numerous holidays and relatives' birthday parties.
"He has to be in somebody's hands and they're not letting him communicate," Newkirk said.
At the time he was reported missing, several days after had last been seen, he was believed to be a runaway, said Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo. At that point, police had no information that he was taken or abducted, Rinaldo said.
"Every missing kid is endangered, as far as we're concerned," he said, "especially when they're that young and they're not at home with their family."
Resolving cases of missing children is more difficult than missing adults because they don't create "digital footprints," either with cellphones or credit cards, for investigators to track, Rinaldo said.
"It's definitely very concerning," he said. "He's a super young kid, should be at home in a proper, supervised environment."
Jaylen's case, which is being investigated by the police department's Special Victims Unit, remains open. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 so police can respond immediately, Rinaldo said.