Family mourns too-soon death of 45-year-old Tonawanda man from Covid

Bill Cline would normally have watched his son, Derek, referee ice hockey on that Sunday afternoon.

Instead, he sat behind the wheel of his Ford Escape, outside Lombardo Funeral Home in Snyder, unable to open the door.

After 20 minutes, Cline walked into the mortuary and made it as far as the waiting room. Like so many others affected by Covid-19 since last spring, Cline grappled with the pain of losing a loved one. As a father burying a son, he thought about how wrong the death was for someone who should have had so many years ahead of him.

It took Cline 30 minutes more to step into the viewing room, where he broke down crying.

"A parent should not be burying their children," Cline said.

Derek Cline, 45, died on Jan. 12 in Buffalo General Medical Center from complications due to the virus, becoming one of over 1,400 people in Erie County to die so far in the pandemic.

The family allowed a Buffalo News photographer to take photos during the calling hours, where for some, sadness came tinged with anger.