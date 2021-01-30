Family mourns too-soon death of 45-year-old Tonawanda man from Covid

Bill Cline would normally have watched his son, Derek, referee ice hockey on that Sunday afternoon.
Instead, he sat behind the wheel of his Ford Escape, outside Lombardo Funeral Home in Snyder, unable to open the door.
After 20 minutes, Cline walked into the mortuary and made it as far as the waiting room. Like so many others affected by Covid-19 since last spring, Cline grappled with the pain of losing a loved one. As a father burying a son, he thought about how wrong the death was for someone who should have had so many years ahead of him.
It took Cline 30 minutes more to step into the viewing room, where he broke down crying.
"A parent should not be burying their children," Cline said.
Derek Cline, 45, died on Jan. 12 in Buffalo General Medical Center from complications due to the virus, becoming one of over 1,400 people in Erie County to die so far in the pandemic.
The family allowed a Buffalo News photographer to take photos during the calling hours, where for some, sadness came tinged with anger.
"If the upper administration of the United States would have not played this off as if it were going away in two weeks, we wouldn't have had 400,000 deaths, and I'd still have my son Derek," the father said.
Cline's death came in a month when the number of people dying in the United States from Covid-19 surged to an all-time high. Health experts fear a highly transmissible variant of the virus could sweep through a large swath of the country by March, causing even higher infection rates.
It's not known how Cline contracted Covid-19. His father had the coronavirus a week before his son. They only spoke on the phone after he was diagnosed. Derek, his father said, was diligent about wearing a mask, washing his hands regularly and following other safety protocols.
President Biden has called the pandemic "a national emergency" demanding of "a wartime undertaking," and is ramping up production and distribution with a plan that calls for inoculating 100 million people in his administration's first 100 days.
But adding to the challenge of reaching herd immunity – the point at which a large portion of a community becomes immune to the disease, reducing the danger of it spreading from person to person – are the large numbers of Americans who say they won't take the vaccine.
Some even deny Covid-19 exists.
Just don't tell that to the Cline family.
'Life of the party'
Derek Michael Cline, a longtime hockey official and lifelong sports enthusiast, was born in Buffalo on July 19, 1975, and grew up in Riverside. He graduated Buffalo Traditional High School, and worked in customer service and logistics at A. Duie Pyle trucking company, and in logistics for FedEx before that.
Cline's first love was his family, but sports was a close second, say those who knew him.
"He lived and died baseball," Bill Cline said of his son, a New York Yankees fan from an early age.
"Derek would wait for me to come home from work, and have my glove and his glove ready to play catch, every day," said Cline, who would hurriedly change out of the work clothes he wore as a quality control inspector for a pharmaceutical company.
"This would go right through up to the present time," Cline said. "He would call me and say, 'Hey, want to go hit some baseballs or throw the ball around?' "
Derek Cline also loved hockey, but his ability to play was curtailed when he needed open heart surgery when he was 13. He would undergo similar surgery again at age 38.
To stay involved, Cline began officiating ice hockey games from youth to college-level contests, something he did the rest of his life.
Support Local Journalism
"You won't ever find an official or a coach who had a bad word to say about him," said Peter Nigrelli, a fellow hockey official.
Nigrelli, also a Buffalo police officer, said Cline's death brought the danger of Covid-19 home to him in stark terms.
"It's a tragic story," Nigrelli said. "Heartbreaking."
Cline spent seven weeks hospitalized alone.
He had a lot of friends and could be "the life of the party," said his wife of nine years, Joyelle Cline.
But safety protocols kept away visitors at the hospital.
When Cline's father and wife finally saw him in his hospital bed, he was hooked up to a ventilator. The end was near.
"The toughest decision I ever had to make, along with Joyelle, was to take him off life support," Bill Cline said.
A hockey honor guard
Joyelle Cline, who lived with Derek in the City of Tonawanda, never imagined their marriage would be cut short.
"Derek was and always will be the love of my life," she said.
Spontaneity was one of the many things Joyelle loved most about her husband.
He loved to go on road trips. He would just get in the car and go, she said.
Once, that included a four-hour trek to Cooperstown, home of baseball's Hall of Fame, where he proposed to her on the baseball grounds of Doubleday Field.
"Derek always lived his life the way he wanted to," said Cathy Cline, his mother. "He was always adventurous."
Losing Derek leaves a deep void, said T.J. Cline, his younger brother.
"Growing up, he was my best friend," Cline said. "I always looked up to him.
"It's a tough loss," he said, unable to speak for a moment.
"He was there when we needed him," he said
The family is planning a memorial scholarship in Derek's name to help a young person get into hockey officiating, Bill Cline said.
Derek Cline was buried on Jan. 18 in Elmlawn Cemetery.
Unbeknownst to the Cline family, 16 hockey officials who used to officiate with Derek – standing eight on each side – lined a path as the casket went to its final resting place. Acting like an honor guard, each extended his right arm in the air as if calling a penalty.
Bill Cline expressed gratitude for their thoughtful gesture.
And he wants the government to act to swiftly eradicate Covid-19.
"I would not want to see another family go through what we went through," he said.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.