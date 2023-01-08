Family members reflect on legacies of lives cut short in Tops massacre

They will never forget, and they want Buffalo to always remember, too.

While still grieving, the loved ones of the May 14 massacre victims are also striving to make sure their legacies are honored.

The Buffalo News invited family members to share stories of their loved ones and what they hope to do to make sure such a tragedy never takes place again.

Ruth Whitfield's son shared his mother's unabashed love for him and his family. Katherine Massey's cousin recalled how she had a special way of spreading beauty and joy wherever she went. Mark Talley, son of Geraldine Talley, wrote of his determination to bring about the changes Buffalo needs to combat systemic racism and economic disparity.

Here are their stories:

Ruth Whitfield's son: 'Our family is determined to carry on her legacy of love for God' Ruth Whitfield, who was killed in the Tops massacre, "is the closest example to the love of God that I’ve known in this world, and it is my fervent prayer that in the coming life, I’ll see her again," writes her son Garnell Whitfield Jr.

Garnell Whitfield

The former commissioner of the Buffalo Fire Department shares a story about his mother that marked the "most embarrassing" but also "the proudest" moment of his life.

"Our family is determined to carry on her legacy of love for God, for each other and advocacy for “the least of these” to ensure that her death was not in vain," he writes. "That, as she decided early on in her life, she will not be known or remembered as a victim, but as someone that transcended the circumstances of her life and death, that others might not have to endure the pain and suffering that she faced."

...

Geraldine Talley's son: 'If you want to run with me to implement this change, let's run' "We all know what needs to be done," writes Mark Talley. "I’m just tired of talking about it and ready to start implementing it by any means necessary."

Mark Talley

Mark Talley, executive director for Agents for Agency, pledges to focus on eliminating socioeconomic inequity, especially in East Buffalo.

"We plan to have seminars and workshops talking about and discussing the impact that socioeconomics has on the African American community in such areas as home ownership, credit score and the generational poverty cycle," he writes. "By next year, we will be offering free health, business, resume and finance classes, while also trying to get into schools to help those struggling with math and reading. We will be starting a food pantry along, with a storage container containing feminine supplies and essential items."

He adds: "So, if you want to run with me to implement this change, let's run. If not, then you can get run over."

...

Theresa Brown

Theresa Brown, Kat Massey's cousin, shares emotional examples of Massey's acts of kindness and devotion to others.

"Kat was a giver. She would give you the shirt off her back and she never expected anything in return," Brown writes. "She loved donating gloves and socks to the homeless shelter every year. She contributed to many causes and people. She was especially proud of her sponsorship of a young man in Africa until he turned 18. Another young man who Kat helped was the son of a plumber who did work at Kat’s house and through their conversations, Kat found out his son was sick. She would send cards and money to him for years. These are just a few examples of her generous and kind heart."