Family-based Pride event in Niagara Falls features superheroes, animals, advocacy

Niagara Falls Pride: A Family Fun Day, will offer animals, advocacy and activities for all ages Saturday at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Blvd.

Niagara Pride sponsors the free event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It begins with an LGBTQ interfaith service inside the church from 11 a.m. to noon.

Superheroes from The Justice League of WNY will be available for photo opportunities. Niagara SPCA is bringing animals for adoption. Activities also include lawn games and music.

Many vendors and merchants will be on hand. Some sales will go toward the Jean Hopkins Memorial Scholarship, which benefits young adults who have shown a great commitment to advocating for LGBTQ people.

Niagara Pride also hosts ongoing events that end continue through June 30. They include the WNY Pride 5K, a virtual race that can be completed any time, and WNY Shopping With Pride, an initiative that highlights LGBTQ and ally-owned businesses.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.