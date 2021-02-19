Families want answers as Cuomo loosens nursing home visitation restrictions

“Right before my dad passed, we did get in and I told him I would continue to advocate until the doors would open,” the daughter said. “My dad is smiling because he knows we fought for him and all the others.”

Carol Schmeidler, whose 91-year-old mother Deborah Schmeidler died on Nov. 28 at Beechwood Nursing Home in Getzville, wanted to know how the visits will be structured.

“Will it be these 6-feet-apart visits or will there be contact?” she asked. “We were able to do exactly one outside visit with my mother last July at least 6 feet apart and separated by a snow fence.”

She said contact visits “are necessary to provide meaningful physical and emotional support for both the residents and the family members.”

Safety concerns

Raising concerns over the plans for increased visitation and use of rapid testing was Dr. Bruce R. Troen, chief of the division of geriatric and palliative medicine at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.

“The ideal target for rapid testing is individuals who are exhibiting symptoms. For those who are asymptomatic and may be infected, rapid testing is less precise with both false negatives and false positives,” he said.