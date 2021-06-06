Families separated by Canadian border closure 'beg and plead' for reopening

Even a partial relaxation of the current rules would help families divided by the border, said Shannon Harder, whose husband Neal lives in New Brunswick. A Canadian citizen, Neal returned north in February 2020 after he was unable to renew his expiring U.S. visa. He left three children – Teagen, 14, and Brynn and Caden, both 11 – behind in Attica.

Harder and the children had planned to visit often. But the Canadian requirement that visitors quarantine for 14 days made that difficult. On her most recent attempt to visit, in January, Harder said she was turned back because the reason for her visit was “nonessential.”

“There’s never any end date,” Harder said. “We never have any hope for the near future.”

Parkhill, meanwhile, has given up on guessing when the border might reopen. For the past 15 months, she has lived alone in the two-bedroom apartment that she and her fiance, Renil Amin, had meant to share. They video chat about once a week. More than that is difficult to schedule: Parkhill works days as the adult education coordinator at Buffalo City Mission, and Amin works evenings for the public transit agency in Burlington.