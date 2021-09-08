Familiar emotions and a 'new normal' as Sweet Home students return to the classroom

On Wednesday, Laurie Crissy’s daughter, Morgan, and son, Wyatt, returned to the classroom in person for the first time since March 2020.
Morgan, a fifth-grader at Sweet Home’s Glendale Elementary School, and her brother, Wyatt, who is in third grade, were so excited about going back they were up much earlier than normal.
“At 5:30 I had two kids ready to go to school,” Crissy said.
For mom, the rain-soaked morning drop-off at the Town of Tonawanda school after so many months away was emotional.
“Back to normal,” she said. “Our new normal.”
The kids spent the past school year in Sweet Home’s remote learning academy. Crissy said she enrolled them in that program because she and her mother were able to stay with the kids at home – “A big shout out to all grandparents” – and she wanted to make sure in-school slots went to families who needed them the most.
Morgan and Wyatt handled online learning as well as could be expected and Crissy praised the district’s academy for the level of instruction and connections forged with students.
“Both my kids learned and thrived,” Crissy said.
This fall, with the return to full-time, in-person instruction, she feels comforted by the mask mandate and social-distancing rules in place. “I feel completely confident sending my kids to school this year,” Crissy said.
She drives her children to school, again to make sure there are enough seats on the bus for other kids who don’t have that option.
Support Local Journalism
Even with her optimism about how the school year will progress, it’s hard for any parent to avoid hearing troubling news about Covid-19 trends in the world.
“As a parent, my big focus is making sure I’m not projecting my anxiety onto them,” Crissy said.
Melissa Yourston, whose daughter, Haylie, is starting eighth grade at Sweet Home Middle School in Amherst, said she tries to remain hopeful about the school year as the Delta variant spreads.
In her banking job, she interacts with colleagues in other states. One is in a district that went into the classroom for two weeks before having to revert to remote learning because of a Covid-19 surge.
“It’s definitely a concern I have that we won’t make it through the entire school year,” Yourston said.
She said Haylie, who is vaccinated, had hybrid instruction for most of last year, with two days in the classroom and three days at home each week.
“She kept her grades up,” Yourston said. “It was a struggle, because she’s social and she likes to be in school.”
Yourston also worked remotely this past year, creating a bit of a challenge for the two of them. “She and I were trying to manage our meetings,” to avoid being on a call at the same time, Yourston said with a laugh.
Haylie has adapted to wearing a face covering, her mother said, although doing so while playing sports has left her with a case of what Yourston suspects is exercise-induced asthma, requiring the use of an inhaler for vigorous activities.
Still, Haylie was thrilled to go back to school Wednesday, her mother said.
“It’s a little quiet in the house this morning,” Yourston said.