Familiar emotions and a 'new normal' as Sweet Home students return to the classroom

She drives her children to school, again to make sure there are enough seats on the bus for other kids who don’t have that option.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Even with her optimism about how the school year will progress, it’s hard for any parent to avoid hearing troubling news about Covid-19 trends in the world.

“As a parent, my big focus is making sure I’m not projecting my anxiety onto them,” Crissy said.

Melissa Yourston, whose daughter, Haylie, is starting eighth grade at Sweet Home Middle School in Amherst, said she tries to remain hopeful about the school year as the Delta variant spreads.

In her banking job, she interacts with colleagues in other states. One is in a district that went into the classroom for two weeks before having to revert to remote learning because of a Covid-19 surge.

“It’s definitely a concern I have that we won’t make it through the entire school year,” Yourston said.

She said Haylie, who is vaccinated, had hybrid instruction for most of last year, with two days in the classroom and three days at home each week.

“She kept her grades up,” Yourston said. “It was a struggle, because she’s social and she likes to be in school.”