Falls woman charged with killing man inside Hyde Park apartment
A Niagara Falls woman was arrested Thursday and charged with murder for the slaying of a man inside an apartment building on Hyde Park Boulevard earlier this month. 

Chevelle Sherrill, 43, was charged with one count of second-degree murder during an arraignment in Niagara Falls City Court on Friday, a city spokesman said. 

She was charged in the death of Calvin Wroten, 47. Falls police were summoned to an apartment in the 500 block of Hyde Park Boulevard around 12:15 p.m. Jan. 5 to check on the welfare of a resident.

No one answered the door but officers saw evidence that a person inside had been injured and forced their way inside. Police said Wroten was found dead and a woman was seriously injured, but still alive. 

No update on the condition of the female victim was available. 

Sherrill is being held without bail and is due back in court in February.

