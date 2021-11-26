Falls restaurants, Lewiston bakery aid Community Missions

From Monday through next Saturday, one Niagara Falls restaurant per day will donate 10% of its daily receipts to Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier, which operates a shelter in the Falls.

The eateries are Parkway Prime on Monday, the Anchor Bar's Niagara Falls location on Tuesday, Bella Vista Ristorante on Wednesday, Rainforest Café on Thursday, F-Bites Coffee & Kitchen on Friday and Power City Eatery on Saturday.

In addition, the Village Bake Shoppe in Lewiston will donate $1 all week from each sale of its Cake in a Cup, starting Sunday.

Also, Community Missions was one of the recipients of checks totaling $3,000 from Deposits for Food, a container and scrap metal recycling business. Other recipients were Heart, Love and Soul of Niagara Falls and Wilson Food Pantry and Care & Share Pantry, both of Ransomville.

The company has donated more than $95,000 to the four pantries since its inception in 2013.

