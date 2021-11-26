 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Falls restaurants, Lewiston bakery aid Community Missions
0 comments

Falls restaurants, Lewiston bakery aid Community Missions

Support this work for $1 a month
Community Missions

Joe Sbarbati, left, vice president of Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier, and Mark Baetzhold, right, executive director of Heart, Love and Soul Food Pantry and Dining Room, hold their agencies' donations from Angelo Sarkees, center, Deposits 4 Food founder.

 Contributed photo

From Monday through next Saturday, one Niagara Falls restaurant per day will donate 10% of its daily receipts to Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier, which operates a shelter in the Falls.

The eateries are Parkway Prime on Monday, the Anchor Bar's Niagara Falls location on Tuesday, Bella Vista Ristorante on Wednesday, Rainforest Café on Thursday, F-Bites Coffee & Kitchen on Friday and Power City Eatery on Saturday.

In addition, the Village Bake Shoppe in Lewiston will donate $1 all week from each sale of its Cake in a Cup, starting Sunday.

Also, Community Missions was one of the recipients of checks totaling $3,000 from Deposits for Food, a container and scrap metal recycling business. Other recipients were Heart, Love and Soul of Niagara Falls and Wilson Food Pantry and Care & Share Pantry, both of Ransomville.

The company has donated more than $95,000 to the four pantries since its inception in 2013.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Otter frolics in snow lagoon at Alaska's Glacier Bay National Park

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman, 90, found dead with gunshot wound
Crime News

Woman, 90, found dead with gunshot wound

  • Updated

Officers responding to a 911 call about 11:08 a.m. found the victim in a home on Highgate Avenue, between Parkridge and Cordova avenues, just south of the University at Buffalo's South Campus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News