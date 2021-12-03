Falls mayor unveils plans for $57.2 million in American Rescue Plan money

It offers financial aid to residents who want to improve the exteriors of their homes or repair broken laterals, which are the pipes connecting their houses to sewer mains.

Restaino said the city is offering loans of up to $15,000, with a 10-year term and 3% interest, for exterior repairs. Eight loans have already been approved and 11 more applications are pending.

The city has $300,000 for that program from a grant from the state Attorney General's Office.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sent $300,000 to be offered as grants to homeowners who need sewer lateral repairs. That program will start in February.

"I love that we're going to be helping the community in that way," Tompkins said. "Low-income families, if they meet the criteria, are going to be able to get their sewers fixed."

Next month, the city will launch a 311 phone line and software to report and track complaints about neighborhood conditions, including potholes, dead trees, overgrown lots and broken sidewalks.

Restaino also proposed to offer vacant lots to adjoining homeowners for $500, or to split vacant lots between homeowners on either side, as long as their property taxes are paid up.

