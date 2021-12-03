Falls mayor unveils plans for $57.2 million in American Rescue Plan money

Every Niagara Falls City Council candidate in this year's election told The Buffalo News in pre-election interviews that the top issues on voters' minds were public safety and the shabby condition of the city.
Five public meetings from August through October, seeking ideas for using the city's $57.2 million in American Rescue Plan money, told a similar tale.
Now those federal funds, part of the Biden administration's pandemic relief package, are expected to bring a variety of improvements to the impoverished Cataract City.
"I’m extremely hopeful the proposed plan comes to fruition, as it gives our city a beacon of light and a desperately needed rejuvenation," Councilman William Kennedy II said.
Mayor Robert M. Restaino's plans include brighter street lighting citywide, the purchase of new police cars and fire trucks, paving and parks improvements, repairs to city-owned buildings, and aid to small businesses.
"He's taking care of needs in the city that are desperately overdue to be taken care of that we've never had the funding to do," City Council Chairman Kenneth M. Tompkins said. "I was truly thrilled with his proposal. I couldn't ask for anything better."
At a special Council meeting , Restaino also presented a $600,000 Neighborhood Improvement Initiative, funded by state and federal grants, part of which is already underway.
It offers financial aid to residents who want to improve the exteriors of their homes or repair broken laterals, which are the pipes connecting their houses to sewer mains.
Restaino said the city is offering loans of up to $15,000, with a 10-year term and 3% interest, for exterior repairs. Eight loans have already been approved and 11 more applications are pending.
The city has $300,000 for that program from a grant from the state Attorney General's Office.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sent $300,000 to be offered as grants to homeowners who need sewer lateral repairs. That program will start in February.
"I love that we're going to be helping the community in that way," Tompkins said. "Low-income families, if they meet the criteria, are going to be able to get their sewers fixed."
Next month, the city will launch a 311 phone line and software to report and track complaints about neighborhood conditions, including potholes, dead trees, overgrown lots and broken sidewalks.
Restaino also proposed to offer vacant lots to adjoining homeowners for $500, or to split vacant lots between homeowners on either side, as long as their property taxes are paid up.
"It takes us out of having to cut and maintain the grass and gives it to people who are now going to maintain it and improve their property," Tompkins said.
"I’m excited to see investment in community, public safety, city-owned properties, and small business," Kennedy said. "I don’t think anyone can dislike any of the proposed options because Niagara Falls needs upgrades in every department. We need to bring ourselves congruent with the times we are living in."
The largest single expenditure would be the $10.5 million LED street light conversion, followed by $7.5 million for paving streets and grading alleys.
The NFC Development Corp., the city's development agency, will receive $3 million to make loans and grants to minority and woman-owned businesses, while $500,000 is earmarked to reimburse small business owners who install security cameras.
Restaino proposed to spend $2 million on new police cars, which would be a new concept for the Falls.
"Typically, what we get are used vehicles from other agencies," Restaino said.
He also called for spending $1.8 million for new portable radios and $790,000 for new body cameras for every officer.
"They're critical from the officer's point of view and the public's point of view," the mayor said.
A $4.8 million investment in the Fire Department will yield five new fire trucks, seven thermal imaging cameras for use inside burning buildings, new air packs and defibrillators. All firehouses will receive new furniture, bedding and lawn mowers.
The city also plans to buy seven new dump trucks for the Public Works Department, some of which would be used as snowplows, along with a new street sweeper and numerous smaller vehicles. Most of the city's current fleet is 12 to 15 years old.
The city intends to make a large investment in municipal building repairs. "Some haven't had any attention since the 1970s," Restaino said.
More than $5 million will be plowed into building and parking lot repairs at the main public library.
Restaino also proposed repairs at the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion, the John A. Duke Senior Center, the LaSalle library branch, fire halls and the Public Safety Building.
The main parks building and the south building at the Hyde Park Golf Course are to be demolished and replaced.
The Rescue Plan rules require the city to earmark the money for use by the end of 2024 and actually spend it by the end of 2026.