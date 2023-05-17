A 30-year-old Niagara Falls man was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder in the 2021 slaying of a Niagara Falls barber shop owner.

Antonio Carr faces 55 years to life in prison when he returns to court July 28 for sentencing by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

Carr was also found guilty of multiple counts of illegal possession of weapons. He was charged with the Oct. 2, 2021 killing of Tracy R. Greene, 57, who was shot multiple times in his barber shop on 18th Street.

“This was a cold-blooded killing. The defendant shot the victim with a small caliber rifle. When those shots weren’t fatal, he left, returned moments later with a 9 mm handgun, and shot him six more times. Some of those shots were fired from directly over the victim while he lay on the floor,” Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said. “This verdict will ensure that this extremely dangerous individual is off the streets of Niagara Falls for good.”

The case was investigated by the Niagara Falls Police Department and prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann and Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman.