Falls man gets 97 months in prison for dealing cocaine

A Niagara Falls man who was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine was sentenced to 97 months in prison and two years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that between December 2016 and Aug. 24, 2017, Dante Dolson, 52, conspired with others to sell cocaine.

Dolson coordinated the transportation of 10 kilograms of cocaine to Western New York for distribution, working with co-conspirators to conceal the cocaine within a trap hidden under the hood of a vehicle, prosecutors said.

On Aug. 24, 2017, Niagara Falls police executed a search warrant at an Independence Avenue home. When investigators entered the garage, Dolson attempted to flee.

Investigators recovered five kilograms and two half-kilogram sized bricks of cocaine wrapped in black plastic. They also found $5,000 in cash in another vehicle on the property.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.