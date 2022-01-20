Falls Council limits short-term rentals as foes fear gentrification, charge racism

New short-term rentals to be listed on Airbnb and other websites will be limited to the southwestern part of Niagara Falls from now on.
The City Council voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve an ordinance that imposes numerous regulations and fees on the rentals, but the debate focused entirely on the impact of limiting short-term rentals to one portion of the city.
Two women who own rental property charged the law is racially motivated. One said her kitchen windows were shot out while she was renting to Black people.
Other opponents predicted rents will rise for existing residents in run-down, largely Black areas within the new rental zone, forcing those people to leave, a process called gentrification.
"Those people who own those houses are going to shoot the rents up high and price these people out, because they want to take part in this lucrative business," forecast Councilman Donta Myles, who voted no.
He's the only Black member and the only one who lives within the new short-term rental zone, which includes the downtown tourist core and streets to its east.
Supporters of the law said luring more tourist rentals would result in improved conditions in those neighborhoods.
Councilman Kenneth M. Tompkins noted that last year, the city sold some vacant houses in the zone to a real estate development company to turn them into rental units. He said there are many more unoccupied houses awaiting redevelopment in the new zone.
"We are going to take a blighted area closest to the falls, where you can walk to the falls, and we're going to turn it around," Tompkins predicted.
The ordinance calls for the Council to reconsider the boundaries of the zone annually. Its border now skips jaggedly from block to block and in one spot extends as far east as 19th Street.
"We will never know if this ordinance will be successful unless we do it," Council Chairman John K. Spanbauer said.
"Any person who gets displaced and forced out of their home, you can't undo that," Myles said.
The city's 2022 budget calls for hiring two new code enforcement officers to help enforce the new law, Tompkins said, and the city may hire a private firm to provide more personnel.
"Everything else is zoned. Short-term rentals should be zoned," said Merle Smouse, the only supporter of the law among the 10 residents who spoke about it.
"If a family doesn't want a short-term rental next to their home, they shouldn't have it," Smouse said.
At a public hearing last year, some residents who live near rentals complained about alleged disorderly conduct by renters. Some even said they had obtained pistol permits to protect themselves.
"There's no police complaints. We FOILed those," said Cherrish Beals, a leader of a group of rental owners, referring to the Freedom of Information Law.
Kathy DuBois, the former rental owner who said her kitchen windows were shot out, said she got out of the rental business "because I cannot guarantee the safety of my guests."
"I got police calls that there were Black people in my driveway. I've had people followed, pictures taken. It's ridiculous," DuBois said. "Some people who are white don't think other people belong in their neighborhood. That is the bottom line of this whole issue."
Beals said the new law "will increase the barriers of entry, make it even harder for non-white residents to reap the benefits of being a short-term rental owner and operator."
Colin Ligammari, a rental owner who lost in November's Council election, decried "harsh regulations, political talking points and a massive amount of government overreach."
"You're stopping free enterprise when you do this," said former Councilman William Kennedy II, whose "no" vote blocked a previous version of the law in 2020.