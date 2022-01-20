Falls Council limits short-term rentals as foes fear gentrification, charge racism

Councilman Kenneth M. Tompkins noted that last year, the city sold some vacant houses in the zone to a real estate development company to turn them into rental units. He said there are many more unoccupied houses awaiting redevelopment in the new zone.

"We are going to take a blighted area closest to the falls, where you can walk to the falls, and we're going to turn it around," Tompkins predicted.

The ordinance calls for the Council to reconsider the boundaries of the zone annually. Its border now skips jaggedly from block to block and in one spot extends as far east as 19th Street.

"We will never know if this ordinance will be successful unless we do it," Council Chairman John K. Spanbauer said.

"Any person who gets displaced and forced out of their home, you can't undo that," Myles said.

The city's 2022 budget calls for hiring two new code enforcement officers to help enforce the new law, Tompkins said, and the city may hire a private firm to provide more personnel.

"Everything else is zoned. Short-term rentals should be zoned," said Merle Smouse, the only supporter of the law among the 10 residents who spoke about it.