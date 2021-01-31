Falls brewery plan goes flat as landlord, Community Beer Works battle in court

That was 43% of the available space in the buildings Savarino had placed under a sale contract earlier that year. The one at 324 Niagara was owned by the city; the others were privately owned.

Savarino was to have the buildings ready by July 1, 2018, but its court papers say it ran into problems obtaining clear title and extended that date by a year.

In the meantime, the lawsuit said, Savarino and its lenders began to question Community Beer Works' commitment to the project and its financial ability to pay the rent, the court papers say.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

On Feb. 27, 2019, the landlord sought a recommitment in writing, but Community Beer Works never provided it, according to the lawsuit.

Savarino then sent the brewer a notice of default, canceled the lease and sued Community Beer Works for $2.38 million in damages.

The brewer replied that the lease was not enforceable since it didn't contain a firm date for moving in. Its court papers accused the landlord of "multiple misrepresentations of material fact."

"It had neither a plan nor an intention of delivering the premises to CBW within the time frame it had represented and, in fact, had every intention of