Falling numbers suggest Covid-19 shouldn't ruin summer in WNY

Summer might turn out fine. The latest spring surge in Covid-19 shows signs of waning. And if past history regarding seasonal trends is any guide, the latest data bode well for summer plans.

Erie County's Covid numbers are rising but not enough to impose new restrictions "There's nothing that would indicate, at this time, that we are in a situation that would cause us to take any drastic action," County Executive Mark Poloncarz said this week.

Erie County and all of Western New York have seen an overall decline in average Covid-19 rates since mid-May. Instead of Erie County seeing 700 to 900 confirmed cases each day – not counting at-home rapid tests – the county has fallen to roughly 400 or so cases a day, with only 273 cases on Friday. That was the lowest one-day figure in more than a month.

Weekly Covid-19 cases had risen every week for seven weeks in a row in Erie County since mid-March. But confirmed positive cases finally began falling in the second week of May. In just the past week, the region's confirmed positive test rate has dropped from an average of 19% to less than 16%.

Hospitalizations, a lagging indicator of Covid-19-cases, have also tapered off and are beginning to fall.

"Hopefully, we have peaked and this trend continues," County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on social media Monday.

Western New York is not the only region experiencing this recent downward turn. Every other region in the state has, as well, with the exception of New York City, where Covid-19 cases remain elevated, according to state Department of Health data.

"We've turned the corner on the wave, fingers crossed, knock on wood," said Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease specialist with the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in WNY. ICU patients? Not so much While there are fewer instances of severe illness from Covid, experts say certain groups, especially those who aren't fully vaccinated or those in high-risk categories, should take precautions.

With two full years of Covid-19 infection and hospitalization rates available, the clear pattern emerging is a strong late-fall/winter surge as people move indoors and gather over the holidays, followed by a spring surge that starts tapering off by May. There's reason to believe that this late spring and summer and should follow a similar pattern, unless another variant comes along to disrupt it.

"That’s kind of the fly in the ointment," Russo said.

Unlike the long, relatively low incidence of Covid-19 infections in the summer of 2020, the low infection rates in the summer of 2021 were cut short by the spread of the Delta variant in mid- to late-July.

Public health leaders can only hope that any new variant doesn't evade current human and vaccine immunity protection, or if it does, that the new variant does not cause severe disease, Russo said.

The winter and spring surge was aided by the Omicron variant and its subvariants BA.1, BA.1.1 and BA.2, which spread more rapidly than all other variants of Covid-19, including Delta. However, these variants have been milder than earlier versions of the virus.

'Concerned but not troubled': Upstate New York is now a Covid-19 hot spot Officials said they're not terribly worried about the recent rise in Covid-19 cases here and across the state because it hasn't been accompanied by a corresponding rise in hospitalizations – yet.

With most Covid-19 restrictions and mandates lifted and more people returning to normal daily routines, many people continue to become infected, including those who have been cautious and vaccinated. But serious Covid-19-related hospitalizations requiring intensive care have not shown the same proportionate rise, instead remaining relatively low since March.

Russo said that while he's cautiously optimistic that infection rates will fall through the remainder of spring, he again expects Covid-19 cases to rise when cold weather returns. He also issued a reminder that higher risk people are still dying from the virus. He urged those who have not yet been vaccinated or received their booster shots to do so.

"I’m pretty comfortable we’ll have another winter surge," he said. "But we have the tools to protect ourselves."

