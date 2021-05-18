Falling Covid cases a source of relief for Erie County leaders

Erie County's Covid-19 cases have fallen so much that it is no longer considered a "high transmission" area. Weekly cases have dropped by a third from week to week, and is down 78% compared with early April.
"We're certainly doing much better in the last couple weeks than we were about a month ago," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Poloncarz has been so pleased with the county's trendlines that he's called off regular Tuesday briefings – though he held one this week in light of the governor's relaxed mask-wearing regulations and wanted to address the implications for the county, including some slightly looser restrictions for thousands of county government workers.
"We've had a lot of major developments in the last few days," he said.
During the first week of April, for every 100,000 county residents, 370 tested positive.
But last week, only 80 people tested positive for every 100,000 residents.
Positive cases among students and school staff has also seen a dramatic drop since the spike that occurred as a result of spring break.
The trends echo what is being seen at the regional and national levels. The Western New York region's seven-day positive rate is 1.7%, the lowest it has been since mid-March.
But new Covid cases are falling much more rapidly than county vaccination rates are rising. A total of 52% of the Erie County population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is 2% higher than last week, and slightly ahead of the state.
The disparity between urban/rural vaccination rates and suburban vaccination rates also remains stark, with many suburban communities having much higher vaccination rates.
Issues with businesses
County officials stressed that businesses still need to comply with county case investigators and contact tracers regarding positive cases.
Poloncarz repeatedly stated that regardless of the loosened restrictions on businesses and organizations when it comes to mask-wearing, businesses are still free to set higher mask-wearing and social distancing standards.
"They can say, 'We want you to wear a mask,' " Poloncarz said. "That's legal. You do not have the right to walk into an establishment that is a private entity and say, 'I have the right to walk in here without a mask.' "
Businesses are required to comply with contact tracing requirements from businesses.
Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said some businesses, particularly child care centers, are not responding to county requests for contact tracing information.
Some small businesses are also classifying all workers "essential," requiring staff to work and forego testing, resulting in outbreaks, she said.
The Bills and the Erie County Fair
Anyone hoping to get a ticket to a Buffalo Bills game should still plan to be vaccinated. Poloncarz said it's still his intention to have the stadium at 100% capacity, and that will require full vaccination of all fans in attendance.
"The governor said it yesterday," he said. "If sports teams want to have 100% vaccination, they can, but then they have to require vaccination of everyone. So it looks like the governor's finally come around to what I announced in April. But we're going to keep track of what's happening elsewhere."
In regard to the fair and the requirement that fair require 6 feet social distancing for attendees, Poloncarz said fair organizers will be required to submit plans to county and state health departments as to how they will accomplish this.
"The fair is going to have to come up with a realistic plan," he said.