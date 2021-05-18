Falling Covid cases a source of relief for Erie County leaders

Some small businesses are also classifying all workers "essential," requiring staff to work and forego testing, resulting in outbreaks, she said.

The Bills and the Erie County Fair

Anyone hoping to get a ticket to a Buffalo Bills game should still plan to be vaccinated. Poloncarz said it's still his intention to have the stadium at 100% capacity, and that will require full vaccination of all fans in attendance.

"The governor said it yesterday," he said. "If sports teams want to have 100% vaccination, they can, but then they have to require vaccination of everyone. So it looks like the governor's finally come around to what I announced in April. But we're going to keep track of what's happening elsewhere."

In regard to the fair and the requirement that fair require 6 feet social distancing for attendees, Poloncarz said fair organizers will be required to submit plans to county and state health departments as to how they will accomplish this.

"The fair is going to have to come up with a realistic plan," he said.

