Fallen tree, power lines close Dodge Road in Amherst

Dodge Road between Glen Oak Drive and Transit Road was closed for a while Saturday afternoon because of downed power lines and a fallen tree, according to Amherst police.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Southern Erie County and Wyoming County until 6 p.m. Saturday.
Wind gusts in the Amherst area were as high as 32 mph on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Other areas experienced stronger gusts, with speeds reaching 45 mph in Olcott and Fredonia.
Snow showers, combined with blowing snow, reduced visibility to about an eighth of a mile at times on Saturday in some parts of Western New York.