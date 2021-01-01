Fake Josh Allen jerseys, knock-off Sabres apparel nabbed by customs inspectors

At first glance, the No. 17 jersey looked like the real deal.
But closer examination showed that the Josh Allen jersey that was supposed to be from the NFL "Salute to Service" line of sports apparel turned out to be a knock-off.
Inspectors with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seize all kinds of counterfeit goods – from Rolex watches to Ray-Ban sunglasses – all year long at the nation's 328 ports of entry, but in Western New York, there has been an uptick lately in phony NFL and other sports gear being found.
The 17 jersey was among counterfeit items spotted by Customs inspectors at a mail-sorting hub in Rochester during the last few weeks. They also found a fake Tre'Davious White No. 27 jersey and Sabres' apparel.
"Counterfeiters are incredibly tuned in to what the U.S. consumer is looking for," said John P. Leonard, executive director of trade policy and programs at Customs and Border Protection. "They know the athletes who are trending. They've got intel ... on whatever is trendy and selling."
Sometimes, that includes high-end fashion. Since last spring, authorities also have encountered a lot of new coronavirus-related merchandise, including phony N95 masks and test kits.
"They're incredibly adept at changing with the taste of consumers," Leonard said in a phone interview last month with The Buffalo News.
Most of the counterfeiters are based in China. Operators used to transport their goods to the U.S. in large shipments, but explosive growth in online shopping during the last decade made it possible for knock-offs to be sold and mailed individually.
"Merchandise can be coming into just about any port of entry," Leonard said. "The supply lines are so complex. You have stuff coming across the Peace Bridge that may not wind up in Buffalo."
There's a huge market for phony football apparel, especially in the post-season.
Ahead of Super Bowl LII in 2018, CBP inspectors took part in Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Operation Team Player. They seized more than 285,000 counterfeit sports- and entertainment-related items worth an estimated $24.2 million, Customs officials said. They also made 28 arrests that resulted in 21 convictions.
Buffalo-based Customs inspectors between Nov. 1 and Dec. 16 seized 260 items that violated international property rights, officials said.
Counterfeit goods may seem like a good bargain when viewed online, but Leonard said they often turn out to be of poor quality.
Consumers can avoid being duped by following common-sense rules.
No. 1, if it's a lot of cheaper than those on official websites, it's quite likely counterfeit, Leonard said.
"There are a lot of precautions you can take," he said. "It's doing extra research about the seller: Who are they? Do they have any kind of reputation? Can you contact them if there's a question?"
If you do come across a suspected counterfeit product, consumers can report it at 800-BE-ALERT or eallegations.cbp.gov.
Maki Becker