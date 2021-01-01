Fake Josh Allen jerseys, knock-off Sabres apparel nabbed by customs inspectors

At first glance, the No. 17 jersey looked like the real deal.

But closer examination showed that the Josh Allen jersey that was supposed to be from the NFL "Salute to Service" line of sports apparel turned out to be a knock-off.

Inspectors with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seize all kinds of counterfeit goods – from Rolex watches to Ray-Ban sunglasses – all year long at the nation's 328 ports of entry, but in Western New York, there has been an uptick lately in phony NFL and other sports gear being found.

The 17 jersey was among counterfeit items spotted by Customs inspectors at a mail-sorting hub in Rochester during the last few weeks. They also found a fake Tre'Davious White No. 27 jersey and Sabres' apparel.

"Counterfeiters are incredibly tuned in to what the U.S. consumer is looking for," said John P. Leonard, executive director of trade policy and programs at Customs and Border Protection. "They know the athletes who are trending. They've got intel ... on whatever is trendy and selling."

Sometimes, that includes high-end fashion. Since last spring, authorities also have encountered a lot of new coronavirus-related merchandise, including phony N95 masks and test kits.