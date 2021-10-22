 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fake Hardwick flier - back
0 comments

Fake Hardwick flier - back

Support this work for $1 a month

This is the back of the misleading flier from Lynne Dixon's campaign, made to appear as if it's a flier from Kevin Hardwick's campaign for Erie County comptroller. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo mayoral race fueled by money from outside the city

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News