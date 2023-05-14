At one moment, work to repair the steeple at a nearly 170-year-old church in Elma was going on as planned and nearing completion. The next moment, it was engulfed in flames.

The fire that started at the steeple above the roof raged into the main building at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 360 Main St., leaving it a total loss. The building’s roof collapsed as the fire spread throughout the sanctuary.

For a small church community that has already endured the pandemic and an almost two-year search for a new faith leader, Saturday’s fire was another difficult pill to swallow.

But Bob Breidenstein, who is heading the search committee for a new pastor, said Sunday he is confident that the church’s congregation will not only weather the storm, but become even stronger as they rebuild.

“Yesterday was 170 years’ worth of emotion,” Breidenstein said. “For a large part of our parishioners and congregation, this has been the only church they’ve known. They have been through the pandemic and so many of our elder parishioners who passed away during Covid, because of Covid or after Covid.”

“There are times that we have felt lost and been unsure about whether we were going to find our way, but what we came to understand is that St. Paul’s is a family, and families are more than walls, floors, and doors and anything that constructs a building. It’s much deeper than that."

And they’ll have plenty of friends helping support their future endeavors.

Less than 24 hours after the fire, parishioners gathered for Sunday morning worship at neighboring Ebenezer United Church of Christ at 630 Main St. in West Seneca – one of many churches, clergy members and community organizations that have reached out in support of St. Paul’s.

About 90 people gathered from St. Paul’s in a small worship room at Ebenezer on Sunday.

“To see everyone here is just tremendous,” Kristen Fodero, St. Paul’s church council president, said to the congregation. “Yesterday was a very hard day for St. Paul’s, and as a church family, I cannot tell you how much it meant to see all of you who came out yesterday to support us with prayer and your presence. This is just a roadblock for us, and we will come out of this.”

Reverend Gary Gossel of Ebenezer said he saw a photo of the fire Saturday and instantly called Bob Breidenstein and his wife, Linda, vice president of St. Paul’s church council, to see what he can do and offer a place for the St. Paul’s congregation to have a Sunday service.

It was just last Sunday that Ebenezer evacuated its church during Sunday worship due to a small fire in the motor of its organ.

“The emotion of all that this week for us, and then to be hit with this yesterday, for me, there was no question that God put us in the place to open our doors up immediately and let these people do what they need to do,” Gossel said. “We should never turn our backs. This is the thing that we are called to do.”

That is nothing new for the local faith-based community. This has been a tight-knit group of churches for years, Gossel said.

St. Paul’s is already open to members of St. Nicholas Anglican Church in West Seneca, which lost its home when the church was sold. And for years, Ebenezer hosted members of First United Church of Christ on Clinton Street in Buffalo when they no longer had a place of worship.

“The relationship between the community of churches in West Seneca and Elma has always been strong and vibrant,” Breidenstein said. “When one of us has a need, we all rise up.”

On top of everything else going on, Sunday was to be the day that the St. Paul’s church council voted on a candidate for a new pastor, whose family was in town from the Midwest. He compassionately addressed parishioners during a short sermon Sunday, asking that they keep going forward with endurance and patience.

St. Paul’s has a parish hall, with an altar and organ – about the same size as the room members used Sunday at Ebenezer – that was untouched by Saturday’s fire, but the building inspector is not yet allowing use of it. There is also a church parsonage at St. Paul’s unaffected by the fire.

“We’ll continue to worship, whether it is indoor or outdoor or any door, and we know that churches like Ebenezer have come forward to say that they’re here for us,” Breidenstein said.

St. Paul's, which opened in 1862, actually endured a small fire about 150 years ago.

“We survived that, and we’ll survive this, and we’ll be better and stronger,” Breidenstein said.

Breidenstein was at St. Paul’s on Saturday just before 2 p.m. and watched as work continued to restore the steeple. The repair company had been there since Wednesday, and was scheduled to be done Sunday. Six of the eight sections of the steeple were wooded back up, and shingling was being done.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“While I don’t know all the facts, it seems clear that the fire began in or around the steeple,” Breidenstein said. “Whether there is a nexus connection with the work going on there, I’m going to leave that to the professionals.”

Volunteers from multiple fire departments, including East Seneca, Blossom, Lancaster, Jamison Road and Union Road, helped to save “invaluable pieces of our history from our altar,” the church wrote on Facebook. That includes a cross retrieved from the altar.

“We are blessed that everyone is safe,” the message noted.

Despite the raging fire Saturday, Breidenstein noticed Sunday morning that the small church bell in the steeple is remarkably still intact.

“I think that’s the undercurrent of our church. We are small, but we are mighty,” Breidenstein said.