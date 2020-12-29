Fairgrounds Festival of Lights offering families a safe way to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Families are being offered an opportunity to ring in the new year from the comfort and safety of their vehicles from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg.

Also sponsored by the Independent Health Foundation and First Night, the drive-through of 50 acres of light displays will also feature a short fireworks display every hour on the half hour.

"Each firework display will last five minutes and will feature a medley of pyrotechnics complete with a finale at each show. The fireworks are scheduled for 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 and can be seen while driving through the lights,” said Jessica Underberg, CEO of the Erie County Agricultural Society.

First Night Party Packs are available at participating Tops Markets for $20. For a complete listing of locations and events included in the party pack, visit online at FairgroundsHoliday.com under the What To Do section.

The Fairgrounds can be accessed from South Park Avenue or McKinley Parkway.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.