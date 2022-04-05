Fair housing groups claim Clover Group discriminates against people with disabilities

Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) has announced on its Facebook page that it has joined with six other fair housing organizations across four states in filing a federal lawsuit against Clover Group, a real estate company headquartered in Williamsville.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of New York, alleges widespread violations of the federal Fair Housing Act by Clover Group against people with disabilities. HOME said it uncovered evidence of discrimination after investigating a number of Clover Group's properties in Western New York.

"It is unfortunate that fair housing is still being denied in this day and age," HOME Executive Director M. DeAnna Eason said in a statement on the group's Facebook page.

"Clover Group has perpetrated willful acts of discrimination against persons with disabilities in nearly 40 of their properties, spanning four states," Eason added. "This should serve as a reminder that there is still much work to be done in fighting for equality and equity for all."

HOME said it and the other fair housing organizations found fair housing violations regarding accessibility requirements at 38 properties across New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana, which include – but are not limited to – inaccessible bathrooms, doorways, patios and mailboxes. They also found inaccessible parking and inaccessible routes to and from units, as well as to and from public and common-use areas.

Clover Group, in its online advertisement, says that it prides itself on "delivering an affordable housing option committed to independence, dignity and helping the 55+ community live the life they always have."

Clover Group did not respond to a telephone message that was left Tuesday by The Buffalo News.

Clover Group’s local property holdings include: Jill Joseph Tower Senior Apartments, 66 Custer St., Buffalo; Sweet Home Senior Apartments,1880 Sweet Home Road, Amherst; Transit Pointe Senior Apartments, 8049 Roll Road, Clarence; Brighton Square Senior Apartments, 300 Fries Road, and Crestmount Square Senior Apartments, 285 Crestmount Ave., both in the Town of Tonawanda; Sandra Lane Senior Apartments, 705 Sandra Lane, North Tonawanda; Lancaster Commons Senior Apartments, 18 Pavement Road, Lancaster; Seneca Pointe Senior Apartments, 1187 Orchard Park Road, and Union Square Senior Apartments, 2341 Union Road, both in West Seneca; Orchard Place Senior Apartments, 133 Orchard Place, Lackawanna; and South Pointe Senior Apartments, 4600 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

HOME conducted a joint investigation with CNY Fair Housing Council, Syracuse; the Fair Housing Partnership of Greater Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh; the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, Indianapolis; the Fair Housing Center for Rights & Research, Cleveland; Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Greater Cincinnati, Cincinnati; and Toledo Fair Housing Center, Toledo, Ohio.

