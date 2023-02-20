As SUNY Buffalo State University forms a search committee to find the school’s next president, a faculty-led movement is afoot to recruit someone who already has a big job in Buffalo: Mayor Byron Brown.

Since Katherine Conway-Turner announced last fall that she will retire at the end of the 2023 school year after 9 years as Buffalo State’s president, the college's chapter of United University Professions has been discussing recommendations for the future with faculty, staff, students and the college senate.

One idea that is gathering steam: convince Brown to throw his hat into the ring as a candidate for university president.

Brown, 64, graduated from Buffalo State in 1983 with dual degrees in journalism and political science and has been a cheerleader for the school throughout his career in government.

Over the past decade, he has taught at Buffalo State as an adjunct professor in political science and public administration, including teaching a public finance course with economics professor Frederick Floss, president of the university UUP. Floss is among those who are suggesting Brown as a logical choice for the next Buffalo State president.

A 'college' no more: Buffalo State becomes a university on Sunday SUNY Buffalo State College will officially become SUNY Buffalo State University on Sunday – a designation the school hopes will elevate its status and increase enrollment.

“Byron Brown has the skill set, people know him and he obviously cares about Buffalo State and Western New York,” Floss said. “He understands the community, special interest groups and the state. So, in a lot of ways, he’s a great candidate. A lot of faculty and staff would be very happy to have Byron Brown as our president.”

When asked if he has been approached about the job and to comment on it, Brown's office sent the following statement: "Mayor Brown remains focused on leading the city."

Brown is in his second year of a record-setting fifth term as Buffalo mayor. The term ends December 2025.

Floss said the search process for a new president will probably take at least until the end of this year, but if Brown were to bite, he would have to leave the mayor's office at least a year early.

Either way, the faculty union will ask the search committee to invite "nontraditional candidates like Byron Brown" to apply, Floss said.

Buffalo State faculty, staff, Senate unite to help steer college's future Faculty and staff at SUNY Buffalo State aren’t waiting until the next president is hired to start working on a plan for the college’s future.

The SUNY system requires that Buffalo State form a search committee and follow a prescribed process that includes appointing people who represent the faculty, staff, alumni, student reps and the Buffalo State Foundation board, among other constituencies.

SUNY also requires that qualified candidates be recruited nationally through a search firm, according to a post by Buffalo State College Council Chair Linda Dobmeier, a 1971 Buffalo State alum who will also chair the search committee.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Dobmeier did not respond to a request for comment, but in a post on Buffalo State's Daily Bulletin, she said she is working with the College Senate “to develop a nomination and election process for faculty members to serve on the committee."

Other campus constituencies, including United Students Government, the Alumni Association Board and the Buffalo State College Foundation Board, will nominate potential committee members. Dobmeier said she will fill the remaining slots from those recommendations.

In recent months, Buffalo state faculty, staff, students and the College Senate have been meeting to discuss how they can provide input to the search committee and a new administration as a united force for the university’s future.

Buffalo State Urban Teacher Pipeline helps teacher aides, assistants become teachers The Buffalo State Urban Teacher Pipeline residency program is a conduit to help teacher aides and assistants in Buffalo city schools earn teaching certification while continuing to work in their schools.

Last fall, the senate voted “no confidence” in Buffalo State’s proposed financial plan and tabled motions to vote “no confidence” in the provost and current president in the wake of announcements that the school faced a minimum $16 million deficit.

Since then, they have been working to develop recommendations to present as a formal report to the university in the coming months.

As part of that process, Floss said there have been discussions about why Brown would be “the perfect candidate” for Buffalo State president. For one, he is local and familiar with the school and its key players, Floss said.

“Byron Brown knows the SUNY chancellor, he knows people in the state, he knows our faculty, so he wouldn’t have the challenge of being new and having to take a year or two to figure out what’s going on,” Floss said. “If that is the case, we’re not going to make it.”

It’s also the right time for Buffalo State to have a more local focus, Floss said.

“For many years, there had been a push to fill dorm rooms by recruiting students from outside Western New York,” he said. “But since the pandemic, more people have been wanting to stay closer to home, and we need to make a push for that.”

“In the past, Buffalo State was the place that local high school students looked to for a good education that would not leave them in debt,” he added. “We need to get back to that, and he is the perfect person to convince parents, students and people in the community that we are the best education for the value, that if you get TAP and Pell grants to come here, you will not have student debt.”

Floss said more colleges and universities are choosing presidents from outside academia who, like Brown, don’t have a Ph.D., but have decades of experience.

“A provost may have to have that degree as chief academic officer, but the president is the face of the university, someone who works with and listens to people to make decisions,” Floss said. "He wouldn’t be here to decide on our curriculum. He’s the person to help get us out of a $24 million deficit and bring people together.”

Laurie Buonanno, a Buffalo State political science and public administration professor, said she supports the “draft Byron Brown movement.”

“Folks are beginning to see the need for a proven leader who understands New York State government, New York State law, SUNY and SUNY Buffalo State's importance as an anchor institution in the City of Buffalo and region," she said.

“Mayor Brown would need to go through the official search process, but he appears to have support across various groups on campus,” she added. “People here just love him.”