Leaders of the D’Youville University faculty union say they are more frustrated than ever with their employer as their days of working without a contract reach the 550-plus range.

With negotiations stalled, the parties turned to mediation last year, but those efforts fell apart, said Prof. Brandon Absher, president of the American Association of University Professors local at D’Youville.

“We were too far apart,” he said.

Over 150 full-time faculty and librarians at D’Youville have not had a raise or contract since August 2021, but that’s just the beginning of the list of problems they have with the university. The most recent was a monthlong internet outage that teachers and students are still trying to recover from, Absher said.

The outage led D’Youville to cancel classes on Feb. 9 and 10 and continued to disrupt Wi-Fi and network access until this week, he said, leaving many classes behind schedule. While Absher praised faculty and students for being resourceful and forging ahead, the university has yet to explain what happened and whether any information was compromised, he said.

Besides the lack of communication, several other issues have widened the rift between faculty and administration since D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo took over in 2017, Absher and other faculty members say.

Clemo laid off some 60 people in 2020 and about 40 more have been let go, retired or left since then “due to a toxic work environment on campus,” said chemistry Prof. Margaret Goodman.

The discord spawned protests, lawsuits and a “no confidence” vote in Clemo by D’Youville’s faculty senate in 2021. Last year, a university vice president filed a lawsuit against D’Youville claiming she was fired for making a “whistleblower complaint” against Clemo.

“Dr. Clemo leaves faculty out of most decisions, and if we ask to be included, she doubles down and retaliates,” Goodman said.

Attorney James Rooney, representing D’Youville in the negotiations, refuted the union claims and said the university "remains committed to reaching agreement on a fair contract for its faculty."

"Rather than seeking media coverage or publicly criticizing the other side, the University has focused its efforts on the bargaining table," Rooney said in a written response. "D’Youville is disappointed that the faculty union has not taken the same approach and has chosen instead to publicly communicate inaccurate information."

AAUP and D’Youville both say they have sought to negotiate in good faith, even without the use of a mediator.

Absher said mediation broke down last year when D’Youville sought to insert contract language that could prevent faculty from holding other jobs while teaching there.

“The contentious issue under consideration was to have faculty report all work they perform outside the institution, which would be judged as to whether it presented a conflict of some kind,” he said.

Faculty balked at the idea because many, especially clinical instructors like nursing faculty, have to also work in their fields, Goodman said. The union has since conceded to allow for such reports “with certain conditions,” Absher said.

AAUP maintains that other sticking points in the negotiations are salaries that didn’t keep pace with the cost of living even before inflation and a change in health care plans that would result in higher deductibles and out-of-pocket costs for employees, Absher said.

While D’Youville has said its financial compensation is on par with other comparable universities, the AAUP did some homework and concluded that salaries for full professors, associate professors and assistant professors were well below those for comparable schools, according to the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.

“In 2017, there were 193 full-time instructional staff, paid $66,573 on average” at D’Youville, Absher said. “In 2022, there were only 151 full-time instructional staff, now paid $71,140 on average. Lest anyone be confused, $66,573 in September of 2017 was worth $80,056 in September of 2022. So, wage stagnation for full-time instructional staff has been significant.”

AAUP also claims that the university treats non-instructional staff better than faculty.

“While the average instructional salary increased by 7% (since 2017), the average non-instructional salary increased by 35% on average,” Absher said.

The union also has discovered “that there is no correlation between years of service and salary for D'Youville faculty,” Absher wrote in a message to members. “As a stark and saddening illustration, Associate Professors with more than 20 years of service make less on average ($75,447) than Associate Professors with less than 3 years of service ($75,500). Real faculty salaries essentially decline year over year. In fact, the significant majority of faculty members make below the average faculty salary.”

Rooney said the university "does not know where the union’s alleged facts and figures regarding salaries and faculty retention come from. We do know that, since 2019, the University has hired more than 30 new faculty members. In addition, the faculty have been treated at least as well as the staff. In fact, during the pandemic, when the staff’s wages were frozen and some staff positions eliminated due to concerns about the economy, the faculty continued to receive their standard increases and all of their positions remained intact."

He said that D'Youville even volunteered to give the faculty and other employees "significant inflationary bonuses in 2022 despite ongoing negotiations when none was called for by the existing contract."

Rooney also said the university has no intention of taking away existing health benefit options, only to provide a wider range of options.

"The University is at a loss to understand how or why the union believes that it will enhance the negotiations process to make baseless allegations that the administration has created a 'toxic' atmosphere or cut off communications," he added.

Rooney said the two sides will meet again this week, and he expects the union will bring a new proposal for D'Youville to consider.

"D’Youville recognizes that the negotiation process can be difficult," he wrote. "Yet the University remains optimistic that an agreement can and will be reached, and it looks forward to resuming negotiations this upcoming week."