Facing shortage, Buffalo Diocese plans for 'families' of parishes to share priests

Leaders of the Road to Renewal said this latest effort is different in that it focuses not on facilities in dealing with a decreasing availability of priests, but on people and on spiritual rejuvenation.

Priests are essential to the practice of the Catholic faith, educated and ordained to preside over church sacraments such as Reconciliation, Anointing of the Sick and celebration of the Holy Eucharist that are central to church life.

But priest numbers continue to decline in the Buffalo Diocese and across the country, with annual retirements far outpacing new ordinations. The diocese has 131 active priests working in Western New York, compared with 174 about a decade ago. Diocese officials project there will be 99 active priests in 2030, with a third of them older than age 70.

In addition to the priest shortage, many parishes have struggled to retain parishioners, and the diocese's bankruptcy filing and the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated their financial problems.

A negotiated settlement with childhood sex abuse victims in bankruptcy court is likely to cost tens of millions of dollars, and while most of that is expected to come from insurance policies, the diocese and parishes will likely be on the hook for some of it.