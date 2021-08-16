Facing sharp criticism, Heastie now says Cuomo impeachment panel will produce public report

Heastie and Lavine cautioned that the final report of the investigation “will take all appropriate steps” to ensure that it does not interfere with investigations still ongoing involving Cuomo. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have a criminal probe underway of the nursing home matters, and Attorney General Letitia James has an investigation of the Cuomo book deal that followed her recent report accusing Cuomo of sexually harassing multiple women. Five different county district attorneys are looking to see whether allegations that Cuomo inappropriately touched female staffers rise to criminal acts.

Cuomo has apologized for some of this actions, but has denied touching anyone inappropriately and has said he never sexually harassed any of the women who said he made offensive comments to them.

One Albany watchdog group that has been sharply critical of the State Capitol’s lack of transparency over the years said Heastie’s decision to produce a public report on the judiciary panel’s investigation is the right call.

“Taxpayers paid for it … New Yorkers deserve to know what they found, if anything," said Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group.