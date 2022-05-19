Faces in the Community: 'We come together every time. And we stay together'

The people who live in the Cold Spring neighborhood of Buffalo that adjoins the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue have spent the week trying to fathom why a gunman would target them and their neighbors. But in interviews, they talked as much about their pride in who they are and what their neighborhood represents than the pain they are being forced to endure.
"It hurts that someone outside of our community could come here and specifically target my people … And when I say my people it’s because we get this all the time and it hurts. And we’re tired. Just tired." – Lisa Wilson
"I never thought I would ever witness nothing like this. It’s just hard. People need to come together. It’s time to stop talking and time to start showing." – Tyree Lemon
A meeting originally scheduled to discuss action plans for education equality in Buffalo on Thursday was recast in light of Saturday’s white supremacist mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Community partners and education activists instead gathered to talk about racial and economic justice and held a “healing circle” to spread comfort for a traumatized East Side community.