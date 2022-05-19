 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faces in the Community: 'We come together every time. And we stay together'

The people who live in the Cold Spring neighborhood of Buffalo that adjoins the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue have spent the week trying to fathom why a gunman would target them and their neighbors. But in interviews, they talked as much about their pride in who they are and what their neighborhood represents than the pain they are being forced to endure.

Cold Spring resident Lisa Wilson retired from the Buffalo police after 26 years on the force.

"It hurts that someone outside of our community could come here and specifically target my people … And when I say my people it’s because we get this all the time and it hurts. And we’re tired. Just tired." – Lisa Wilson

Tyree and Tracey Lemon and their daughters Queen, 10-months-old and Santana, 1, outside the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

"I never thought I would ever witness nothing like this. It’s just hard. People need to come together. It’s time to stop talking and time to start showing." – Tyree Lemon

Cold Spring resident Eddie Colbert drove a taxi cab for 25 years.

"There’s a lot of history here. A lot of history on this street right here. You got Juneteenth. Rick James. James Brown. The Pine Grill. Jefferson Avenue stands for something." – Eddie Colbert 

Fred Eckles and his 2½-year-old daughter, Robbie, sit on their porch on Laurel Street.

 "Everyone looks out for everybody. It’s a multicultural neighborhood and we all get along. That means a lot more than just a community; that’s family." – Fred Eckles

Cold Spring resident Julie Harwell works as a chef.

"We come together every time. And we stay together." – Julie Harwell

I have a front row seat to life in the Queen City. I enjoy exploring our community, sharing unique views, documenting history and bringing stories to life. 1999 News intern. 2000 Boston University graduate. FAA licensed drone pilot.

A meeting originally scheduled to discuss action plans for education equality in Buffalo on Thursday was recast in light of Saturday’s white supremacist mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Community partners and education activists instead gathered to talk about racial and economic justice and held a “healing circle” to spread comfort for a traumatized East Side community.

