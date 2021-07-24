Facebook says 'hoe' no to WNY garden group

"Push pull hoe!" was the comment about a specific type of hoe that requires a push and pull to cut and pull weeds.

"We were all laughing," Licata said of her fellow administrators of the Facebook page, Johanna Dominguez, who founded the group, and Kathy Shadrack.

And then one of the administrators posted a recommendation to one of the members: "Get a Japanese hand hoe...it works on this really well."

Facebook flagged that comment, too. That's when the administrators got worried that inappropriate comments by administrators of the group could be responsible for the removal of the group from Facebook.

Facebook uses algorithms and artificial intelligence to screen for objectionable posts, which is how the comments were identified.

"It's an important group, they share their gardening successes, they share their failures," Licata said.

The group has 7,800 members, and they go there for good advice and to share their love of gardening, Licata added.

"People get very passionate about gardening," she said.