Facebook says 'hoe' no to WNY garden group

It all started with a post on Gardenrant.com, Elizabeth Licata said.
That's where she complained about being in danger of losing the WNY Gardeners Facebook group for violating "community standards."
What had the members done? Written some salty posts about manure? A graphic conversation about the birds and the bees? Vehemently argued the pros and cons of GMOs?
Not quite.
There were some mentions of that common gardening tool, the hoe, which Facebook apparently mistook for a common slang word spelled without the "e."
"Oh Facebook, really? We can't say hoe?" was the title of the blog Licata, the editor in chief of Buffalo Spree magazine, wrote earlier this month. An Associated Press reporter saw it and called her, and the story went around the world. Licata, one of three administrators for the Facebook group, said she has heard from a number of news organizations, including a Russian media network and a Toronto television show.
The problem started in May, when the WNY Gardeners group, with a membership of 7,800 users, got a notice that a post was removed for violating community standards. One of the members had answered a question about what her favorite gardening tool is.
"Push pull hoe!" was the comment about a specific type of hoe that requires a push and pull to cut and pull weeds.
"We were all laughing," Licata said of her fellow administrators of the Facebook page, Johanna Dominguez, who founded the group, and Kathy Shadrack.
And then one of the administrators posted a recommendation to one of the members: "Get a Japanese hand hoe...it works on this really well."
Facebook flagged that comment, too. That's when the administrators got worried that inappropriate comments by administrators of the group could be responsible for the removal of the group from Facebook.
Facebook uses algorithms and artificial intelligence to screen for objectionable posts, which is how the comments were identified.
"It's an important group, they share their gardening successes, they share their failures," Licata said.
The group has 7,800 members, and they go there for good advice and to share their love of gardening, Licata added.
"People get very passionate about gardening," she said.
She tried contacting the social media giant to tell them that WNY Gardeners is a gardening group and a hoe is a gardening tool. First she got no response, then she got a long form to fill out, which she completed. Then she got more forms, but never got a response from a real person, she said.
"It was clear it would be a full-time job to get someone from Facebook to respond to me," Licata said.
But AP got a reply from Facebook that the company corrected the problem, and would have a person check the posts before the group is considered for deletion.
And the gardening group put out the word to members not to use the word hoe, but to refer to it as "The Tool That Shall Not Be Named."
"We can never say hoe ever in the group," Licata said. "It's really stupid."
It's not just hoe that ran afoul of Facebook's content monitoring algorithm. Within the past two weeks, the group got another notice about someone talking about killing Japanese beetles with soap.
Just don't get anyone talking about deadheading flowers.